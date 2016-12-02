What to Pack for Your Next Cycling Trip
The trips are a great way to meet people and experience familiar destinations in a new light. If you’re worried about being left in the dust by your trip mates, don’t fret. Tours are often organized by fitness level, so you can choose a trip in which fellow travelers pedal at your same speed.
While many travelers like the organization provided by these tour companies, others prefer to just grab their bike and go. Ride across the United States or pack your bike and create an itinerary on your own terms.
No matter which group you identify with more, you’ll want to make sure you pack the right gear for your trip. Here are a few of our favorite biking essentials.
Castelli Rosso Corsa Classic Clarino Gloves
A good pair of cycling gloves can be a real lifesaver. They’ll protect your hands if you fall, and can prevent bruising on your palms during long rides. Castelli’s Rosso Corsa gloves have a silicon grip and gel pad, and are made with mesh, so you don’t have to worry about slippery, sweaty hands in the summer.
To buy: mrporter.com, $50
Strava App
Most cyclists know of Stava and use it quite frequently. If you’re new to the sport, this app will help you find new local routes, let you compete against your friends, and will award you when you set new personal records. It’s a great way to get to know your local biking community, not to mention provide the most popular routes in unfamiliar places.
To buy: strava.com, Free
Garmin Edge 520
In order to make the most out of the Strava app, you’ll want to invest in the Garmin Edge 520. It is compatible with the app and will allow you to navigate live segments during your ride. You can see where your friends are on the route and race them to the top of the leaderboard. It’s really a one-stop-shop when it comes to training and analyzing your performance.
To buy: amazon.com, $265
Pas Normal Studios Race-Fit Cycling Jersey
If you’re planning to bike multiple times on your trip, you’ll want to have a cycling jersey for each ride. Pas Normal Studios has some sleek looking kits. This one is made with sweat-wicking material and has mesh sides to keep you cool.
To buy: mrporter.com, $195
Tacx Vortex Smart
There is nothing worse than waking up to find that the weather is less than desirable for cycling. You don’t have to skip your ride. Instead, invest in an indoor trainer. You’ll be happy to have it when the temperature starts to drop. The Tacx Vortex Smart uses an electro brake and can be connected to smartphones and tablets wirelessly. Just choose your favorite route and experience the same ride from your living room.
To buy: amazon.com, $468
Fizik R3B Perforated Microtex Cycling Shoes
Another item that you won’t want to skimp out on is a good pair of cycling shoes. The Fizik R3B was designed for the road and are surprisingly lightweight. Use the Boa IP1 fastening system to keep your feet secure and ride for miles in comfort.
To buy: mrporter.com, $300
Oakley Radar Pace
Oakley partnered with Intel this year to launch these insanely cool glasses. The Radar Pace is a voice-activated coach that will respond to you while you ride. All you need to do is sync the glasses with your smartphone and plug the attached headphones into your ear. Ask for a workout and get started. Your coach will let you know if you need to push harder and can tell you how your pace is looking.
To buy: oakley.com, $449
CHPT. /// 1.51 Color-Block Performance Cycling Socks
It’s no question that you’ll need a few pairs of socks for your trips. I like this pair by CHPT.///. They’re ribbed and the compression-knit is good for your arches. Oh, and the colors are a nice touch without being too flashy.
To buy: mrporter.com, $25
Rapha Core Bib Shorts
Rapha has really been taking the cycling world by storm ever since it’s debut in 2004. The community behind the brand is super welcoming (you can even join their cycling club), and they often host local rides. All of that aside, what your really need to know is how comfortable their bib shorts are. After one ride in these Core Shorts, and you’ll be snatching up a few more pairs.
To buy: rapha.cc, $150
Castelli Alpha Windstopper Shell Cycling Jacket
When it’s windy and rainy, you’ll be happy to have a light jacket on the road. Castelli makes this durable shell jacket that will protect you from the elements without compromising your range of movement.
To buy: mrporter.com, $300
Search and State S1-A Riding Jersey
Flashy jerseys have become more and more popular in the last few years, and you’ll likely see a few floral prints on the trail. Search and State, a small brand based out of New York City, makes a more toned-down version with this three-pocket jersey. It’s stylish without being too showy.
To buy: searchandstate.com, $165
Brooks England Pickwick Cotton-Canvas Backpack
When using your bike for transportation rather than for a workout, you won’t likely be wearing your cycling kit with pockets. Instead, grab a backpack to store all of your belongings in. This pack from Brooks England is water-resistant and can fit a laptop and a change of clothes (just in case you sweat more than you anticipated).
To buy: mrporter.com, $220
Giro Savant Road Bike Helmet
A good helmet is a must when biking, and Giro is known for making some stellar models. The Savant helmet is made of polycarbonate and has multiple vents to keep your head from overheating. You can customize the fit and choose from many colors to fit your style.
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Vibrelli Floor Pump
Another cycling basic is the floor pump. The last thing you’ll want to do is pump air into your spare by hand, so make sure to purchase one of these. Vibrelli’s pump comes with a puncture kit and a 15-year warranty.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Rapha Travel Set
Your skin can really take a beating after a week of cycling—think sun, sweat, and dirt. This travel set from Rapha will ensure that your skin is taken care of throughout your trip. It includes shaving cream, lotion, and chamois cream. The best part? It’s all TSA-approved, so you won’t have it getting confiscated at security.
To buy: rapha.cc, $45