What to Pack for Your Next Cycling Trip

Oakley partnered with Intel this year to launch these insanely cool glasses. The Radar Pace is a voice-activated coach that will respond to you while you ride. All you need to do is sync the glasses with your smartphone and plug the attached headphones into your ear. Ask for a workout and get started. Your coach will let you know if you need to push harder and can tell you how your pace is looking.

To buy: oakley.com, $449