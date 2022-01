What to Pack for Your Next Cycling Trip

Cycling is a great way to stay in shape, and the sport has become more and more popular with travelers recently. Many travelers specifically seek out trips spent entirely on a bike, and companies like Duvine and Bicycle Adventures are answering their call. Both operators offer trips all over the world, and cyclists can taste fresh seafood in Tuscany, sip wine in Napa, or explore the Moroccan dessert all from the seat of a bike.The trips are a great way to meet people and experience familiar destinations in a new light. If you’re worried about being left in the dust by your trip mates, don’t fret. Tours are often organized by fitness level, so you can choose a trip in which fellow travelers pedal at your same speed.While many travelers like the organization provided by these tour companies, others prefer to just grab their bike and go. Ride across the United States or pack your bike and create an itinerary on your own terms.No matter which group you identify with more, you’ll want to make sure you pack the right gear for your trip. Here are a few of our favorite biking essentials.