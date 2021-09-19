This Latinx-owned Brand Just Launched the Perfect Travel Tote

The System Tote from Cuyana is a classic leather bag with timeless style, although its interior details set it apart as an ideal option for travel, commuting, and everyday use. The tote itself is made from Italian leather with snap closures, an interior slip pocket, and lateral ties that allow you to keep your belongings secure. You can also add on an attachable leather laptop sleeve, flap bag, and adjustable strap, offering more ways to use and carry the tote. The laptop sleeve and flap bag can both be used on their own, in addition to seamlessly snapping into place when it's time to move.