This Latinx-owned Brand Just Launched the Perfect Travel Tote
Tote bags are often a go-to for commuting, traveling, and everyday wear, but it can be hard to find one that's stylish yet functional for a variety of uses. Luckily for shoppers, Cuyana, a Latinx- and women-owned brand that Meghan Markle also happens to love, just launched a sleek tote system with attachable accessories that will help you customize your perfect bag.
Founded by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah in 2011, Cuyana operates on the philosophy "fewer, better," offering a stylish, minimalist collection of clothing, handbags, and accessories. The System Tote is no exception, as it was designed to streamline the user's everyday experience, allowing you to change up the bag based on where you're going and what you're doing.
Commuting to and from work with your laptop in tow? No problem, the detachable laptop sleeve will keep your computer secure and easy to carry. Boarding a flight with dinner plans once you land? Switch out the tote for the detachable flap bag inside, which can be used as a clutch or crossbody. The flexibility of these pieces is what Cuyana is built on as a brand, and what makes the bags so convenient for travel, without ever compromising on style.
The System Tote from Cuyana is a classic leather bag with timeless style, although its interior details set it apart as an ideal option for travel, commuting, and everyday use. The tote itself is made from Italian leather with snap closures, an interior slip pocket, and lateral ties that allow you to keep your belongings secure. You can also add on an attachable leather laptop sleeve, flap bag, and adjustable strap, offering more ways to use and carry the tote. The laptop sleeve and flap bag can both be used on their own, in addition to seamlessly snapping into place when it's time to move.
It's available in two sizes, 13 and 16 inches, and six colors, all in pebbled leather: black, caramel, cappuccino, olive, stone, and merlot. You can also personalize the bag with a monogram for an extra custom touch.
If you're looking for a stylish yet functional tote bag you can turn to whether you're traveling or heading into the office, carrying your laptop and other essentials with ease, this bag from Cuyana is a solid pick.
