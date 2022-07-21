This Convertible Purse Will Keep Your Smartphone, Credit Cards, and Small Essentials Secure While Traveling

It’s from a brand where Meghan Markle shops.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore

Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor for Travel + Leisure with a deep passion for travel. She has been covering lifestyle topics spanning across the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals for three years. With an extensive background in e-commerce and shopping trends, she has created in-depth product round-ups and deal guides for InStyle, RealSimple, Health, Shape, Food & Wine, Byrdie and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, you can find her testing products for articles, watching YouTube tutorials, or scouring social media for the latest must-have gadget.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cuyana Convertible Phone Purse
Photo: Courtesy of Cuyana

No packing list is complete without a travel purse. But if you're trying to travel light, opting for your rigid tote or your bulky shoulder bag won't necessarily allow for a comfortable, hassle-free journey. And while clutches and wristlets are a more compact option, they often leave you with limited space and unreliable designs that make you vulnerable to pickpockets. When it comes to masterfully carrying just the essentials like your smartphone and wallet, you'll want to go for something sleek and versatile, like the Cuyana Phone Bag, a multipurpose purse that's equal parts stylish and functional.

This piece is the newest innovation to join the brand's repertoire, which includes bags that have been worn by Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba. The Phone Bag measures 5.1 inches by 9 inches, and it has the slim convenience of a wristlet with the security of a crossbody bag thanks to its convertible construction.

Cuyana Convertible Phone Purse
Courtesy of Cuyana

To buy: cuyana.com, $198

Depending on your preference, you can wear the bag vertically or horizontally by adjusting its straps. It can also be styled as a belt bag, allowing it to sit closer to your body for more security when you're on the move. There's also a discreet zippered pocket that's the perfect spot for your smartphone, allowing you easy access to it while you're on the go.

As for the interior, the fine leather clutch-style bag has the same organizational setup as a wallet. It's equipped with three card slots, as well as a spacious pouch that can be used for cash, event tickets, boarding passes, vaccine cards, and other valuables. The crossbody phone bag has two snap closures to ensure that everything inside is secure.

Cuyana Convertible Phone Purse
Courtesy of Cuyana

To buy: cuyana.com, $198

It's also worth noting that the Cuyana Phone Bag doesn't have to be used as a purse alone. If your trusty bag is already the perfect accessory for the job, you can still utilize its organizational pockets to make your go-to purse more functional. In fact, it pairs well with the brand's System Tote, which just happens to be the bag that Markle has been spotted with, as its buttons attach to the interior of the popular everyday purse.

The Phone Bag is available in four colors, including the brand's core black and cappuccino brown as well as two seasonal hues: ecru beige and sky blue. Users can opt to monogram the bag with up to eight characters in luxe gold foil to match the piece's hardware.

Cuyana Convertible Phone Purse
Courtesy of Cuyana

To buy: cuyana.com, $198

Embark on your summer travels on a lighter foot with the Cuyana Phone Bag. Get one today and get ready to have your mind blown with its stylish and impressively functional design.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best RFID-blocking Wallets for Travel
The Best RFID-blocking Wallets for Travel
cuyana recycled sling bag
This Celeb-approved Brand Dropped the Ultimate Convertible Travel Purse With Plenty of Pockets
Befen Leather Wristlet Clutch Wallet Purses Small Flat Crossbody Bags
This 'Handy' and 'Versatile' Crossbody Bag Comes in 35 Colors — and It's As Little As $22 Right Now
Kate Spade sale
Kate Spade Just Put Its Most Popular Travel Bags on Sale — and Prices Start at $74
Traveling Bag Collage Tout
The Best Travel Purses for Every Occasion
Best Fanny Packs
The Best Fanny Packs for Sightseeing, Hiking, Events, and More
Various Travel Pouches
The Best Travel Pouches to Keep You Organized on the Go
PD Crossbody Bag
Travelers Can't Stop Raving About This 'Perfect' Crossbody Bag — and It's Only $15 for Prime Day
Away Launch
Away Just Launched Travel Bags for Outdoor Adventures — and Shoppers Are Already Loving Them
CAMTOP Women Ladies Weekender Travel Tote Overnight Duffle
This Flight Attendant-loved Weekender Bag Is the Perfect Carry-on for Short Trips — and It's on Sale for $38
Horizn Studio Luggage
This Durable, Travel Editor-loved Suitcase Is 20% Off Right Now
Cross Body Bag
The Best Crossbody Bags for Travelers
Luggage cup holder hack
This Flight Attendant-approved Luggage Cup Holder Is the Most Genius Travel Accessory We've Ever Seen
Travelon Anti-Theft Metro Crossbody Bag
Shoppers Call This Anti-theft Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's on Sale
Travel tote opener
The Best Travel Tote Bags for Carrying All Your Essentials in Style
Crossbody Bag Tout
Travelers Say This Sleek, Water-resistant Crossbody Bag Has Room for All Their Essentials — and It's Only $22