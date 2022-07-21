This Convertible Purse Will Keep Your Smartphone, Credit Cards, and Small Essentials Secure While Traveling

No packing list is complete without a travel purse. But if you're trying to travel light, opting for your rigid tote or your bulky shoulder bag won't necessarily allow for a comfortable, hassle-free journey. And while clutches and wristlets are a more compact option, they often leave you with limited space and unreliable designs that make you vulnerable to pickpockets. When it comes to masterfully carrying just the essentials like your smartphone and wallet, you'll want to go for something sleek and versatile, like the Cuyana Phone Bag, a multipurpose purse that's equal parts stylish and functional.

This piece is the newest innovation to join the brand's repertoire, which includes bags that have been worn by Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba. The Phone Bag measures 5.1 inches by 9 inches, and it has the slim convenience of a wristlet with the security of a crossbody bag thanks to its convertible construction.

Courtesy of Cuyana

To buy: cuyana.com, $198

Depending on your preference, you can wear the bag vertically or horizontally by adjusting its straps. It can also be styled as a belt bag, allowing it to sit closer to your body for more security when you're on the move. There's also a discreet zippered pocket that's the perfect spot for your smartphone, allowing you easy access to it while you're on the go.

As for the interior, the fine leather clutch-style bag has the same organizational setup as a wallet. It's equipped with three card slots, as well as a spacious pouch that can be used for cash, event tickets, boarding passes, vaccine cards, and other valuables. The crossbody phone bag has two snap closures to ensure that everything inside is secure.

It's also worth noting that the Cuyana Phone Bag doesn't have to be used as a purse alone. If your trusty bag is already the perfect accessory for the job, you can still utilize its organizational pockets to make your go-to purse more functional. In fact, it pairs well with the brand's System Tote, which just happens to be the bag that Markle has been spotted with, as its buttons attach to the interior of the popular everyday purse.

The Phone Bag is available in four colors, including the brand's core black and cappuccino brown as well as two seasonal hues: ecru beige and sky blue. Users can opt to monogram the bag with up to eight characters in luxe gold foil to match the piece's hardware.

Embark on your summer travels on a lighter foot with the Cuyana Phone Bag. Get one today and get ready to have your mind blown with its stylish and impressively functional design.