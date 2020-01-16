Cuyana’s New Loungewear Collection Is Perfect for Winter Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Cuyana

Staying warm and cozy during the winter months often means curling up in your favorite loungewear. And while pajamas and sweats always do the trick, there are also some more fashionable options on the market that allow you to take your cozy look from the couch to just about anywhere, especially if you'll be traveling this season.

Cuyana's new Made to Leisure collection includes several lounge separates that will be sure to keep you cozy and comfortable through all your travels this winter. Pair these items with you favorite Cuyana bag and your travel wardrobe will be complete.

Keep reading for our favorites from the collection.

French Terry Boatneck Sweatshirt and Tapered Lounge Pant

There's nothing better for a long flight or lazy day than matching lounge separates. The French Terry Boatneck Sweatshirt is made from a super-soft Pima cotton and modal blend that you won't want to take off. And while many sweatshirts are boxy and unflattering, this top features a feminine boatneck collar, which you can also wear off the shoulder for an even more lived-in look. Ribbed details in the cuffs and hem give just enough structure to the otherwise slightly oversized top. Plus, a pleat detail in the back gives a unique flair that makes this piece stand out from all the other sweatshirts in your closet. To pair with your sweatshirt, the French Terry Tapered Lounge Pant is the perfect jogger-style pant that is supremely comfortable yet still flattering. The pants are made from the same Pima and modal blend as the sweatshirt and feature an elastic waist for ultimate comfort. There's no doubt these pants feel good, but features like a cropped silhouette, ribbed him, and side slit pockets add just enough style that allow you to wear them anywhere.

To buy: (sweatshirt) cuyana.com, $85; (pants) cuyana.com, $95

Twisted Long Sleeve Top

For a more polished look that's still undeniably cozy, go with the Twisted Long Sleeve Top. With an asymmetrical neckline and side ruching detailing, this top is both polished and flattering without sacrificing comfort, thanks to ultra-soft fabric. An added bonus, this top can easily be dressed up or down, making it a travel essential.

To buy: cuyana.com, $55

Seamless Leggings

Everyone needs a comfy pair of leggings to get them through the winter. The Seamless Leggings from Cuyana are made from a Polyamide Elastane Blend, giving you a smooth, body-contouring look that's both flattering and easy to wear.

To buy: cuyana.com, $95

