You Can Wear This Versatile Bag As a Crossbody Purse, Clutch, and Belt Bag

There are many factors to consider when buying a purse, specifically with travel in mind. Smaller bags often make sense when you're on the go, especially when you can easily throw them in a larger carry-on or suitcase. Whether you're headed out for the night or want to pack light for the day while traveling, crossbody and belt bags are two stellar options. Both allow you to keep your essentials within reach while remaining hands-free, so you don't have to worry about always adjusting your bag to make sure your belongings are secure.

The Convertible Clutch from Cuyana is a versatile bag that is perfect for travel thanks to the multiple ways you can wear it, as well as its convenient organizational pockets.

To buy: cuyana.com, from $165

On the outside, the bag looks like a stylish, sleek leather clutch. Based on looks alone, this bag is worth coveting. However, its organizational elements on the interior as well as its versatility make this bag stand out as a must-have travel piece. When you fold the bag open, you'll find zippered and slip pockets, a bill fold, and six card slots. While remaining compact in size, this purse can still easily fit your smartphone, keys, and other small essentials. Plus, you don't even have to carry a wallet with this bag thanks to the bill fold and card slots.

Hidden d-rings on the inside of the bag allow you to add on an adjustable strap, which will allow you to wear it as a crossbody purse or belt bag. In luxe pebbled leather, you can choose from Black, Blush, Caramel, and Ecru, all of which can be monogrammed. The bag also comes in both Black and Navy in a Croc-embossed texture.

No matter how you wear this bag, you'll be sure to stay organized and stylish on your next trip.

