This Ultra-stylish Swimwear Collection Is a Must for All Your Summer Trips

Summer is upon us, and this year, we're more excited than ever to return to the beach, pool, park, or wherever we can wear our favorite swimwear. If you're in the market for a new swimsuit this season, look no further than Cuup, a shopper-loved intimates brand known for its simple yet stylish lingerie, which just released its very first swimwear line. Since the brand's bread and butter is intimates, its designers know how to cater to a woman's body to create a comfortable, flattering look that anyone can feel confident in. With a variety of swim tops and bottoms in rich colors that you can mix and match, you'll want to add this swimwear to your summer wardrobe ASAP.