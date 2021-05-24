This Ultra-stylish Swimwear Collection Is a Must for All Your Summer Trips
Summer is upon us, and this year, we're more excited than ever to return to the beach, pool, park, or wherever we can wear our favorite swimwear. If you're in the market for a new swimsuit this season, look no further than Cuup, a shopper-loved intimates brand known for its simple yet stylish lingerie, which just released its very first swimwear line. Since the brand's bread and butter is intimates, its designers know how to cater to a woman's body to create a comfortable, flattering look that anyone can feel confident in. With a variety of swim tops and bottoms in rich colors that you can mix and match, you'll want to add this swimwear to your summer wardrobe ASAP.
The collection includes three swim tops: the Balconette, the Scoop, and the Plunge, as well as three bottoms: the Tap, the Highwaist, and the Bikini. Each piece is available in four stunning colors: Black, Shell, Lava, and Seaweed. Everything is made from a sustainable blend of recycled ECONYL Polyamide material and elastane, which is resistant to chlorine, saltwater, light, sunscreen, and oil.
And while finding the right sizing in swimwear has long been a challenge for shoppers, especially when it comes to tops, it's never been easier than with this line, since the brand has created its sizing based on band and cup size. The size range includes band sizes from 30 to 42 and cup sizes from A to H, and each top has and adjustable band and straps, so you'll be able to find a comfortable, flattering fit. And for the bottoms, you can shop sizes XS to XXXL.
To buy: The Balconette Top, shopcuup.com, $98; The Tap Bottom, shopcuup.com, $68
To buy: The Scoop Top, shopcuup.com, $98; The Tap Bottom, shopcuup.com, $68
To buy: The Plunge Top, shopcuup.com, $98; The Bikini Bottom, shopcuup.com, $68
