Some of us are familiar with the rush that comes when back-to-school season arrives. It means one thing: time for school supply shopping. Picking out crisp new notebooks, sharpening bundles of number two pencils, carefully labeling binders, breathing in new-book-smell, et al.

And while we realize that not everyone takes pleasure in this ritual, there's something to be said about shopping for the classroom essentials that will get you through the school year. This season, we're helping you out. Below, we've picked out a handful of travel-inspired back-to-school odds and ends (for both the wee ones and those pursuing higher education).

From colorful notebooks to a top-of-the-line water bottle; globally-sourced writing utensils to creative calendars, these supplies summon images of the far reaches of the world, and are sure to prompt your next big adventure.

The icing on the cake? By having a little scroll through our online shopping list, you get to skip out on the crowded parking lots and endless lines that accompany back-to-school shopping season.