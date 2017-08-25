17 Cute, Travel-themed School Supplies Every Study Abroad Student Needs
Some of us are familiar with the rush that comes when back-to-school season arrives. It means one thing: time for school supply shopping. Picking out crisp new notebooks, sharpening bundles of number two pencils, carefully labeling binders, breathing in new-book-smell, et al.
And while we realize that not everyone takes pleasure in this ritual, there's something to be said about shopping for the classroom essentials that will get you through the school year. This season, we're helping you out. Below, we've picked out a handful of travel-inspired back-to-school odds and ends (for both the wee ones and those pursuing higher education).
From colorful notebooks to a top-of-the-line water bottle; globally-sourced writing utensils to creative calendars, these supplies summon images of the far reaches of the world, and are sure to prompt your next big adventure.
The icing on the cake? By having a little scroll through our online shopping list, you get to skip out on the crowded parking lots and endless lines that accompany back-to-school shopping season.
Public Supply Fish Notebook
While you might not be able to swim with the fish during class, this beautiful 96-page, soft cover notebook from Public Supply will transport any student to the wondrous deep blue for some extra inspiration.
To buy: public-supply.com, $15
S'well Waikiki Stainless Steel Water Bottle
If you shut your eyes tightly enough, this elegant, double-walled stainless-steel S'well featuring illustrated palm fronds will surely summon images of evening strolls on the beach in the South Pacific.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $35
Rifle Paper Co. 2018 Calendar
Maps of the world? Enough said.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $26
Conte Paris Sketch Pencils
Sketch in serious style with these drawing pencils (in noir) that come straight from the City of Lights.
To buy: amazon.com, $24
The Time Garden: A Magical Journey and Coloring Book
In this whimsical coloring book, Korean artist Daria Song sweeps artists off into a magical world of black and white that will inspire adventure. Take a little break during your free period to fill in the lines and think about where to go next.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Azora Dot Musee Crayon Stick Set
Inspired by the works of Claude Monet, these beautiful multi-color crayons will brighten any school project.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
Eccolo World Traveler File Folders
Featuring nine different travel-inspired quotes and scenic photos, these adventurous file folders will have you thinking about your next getaway while you organize away.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Caran D'Ache Colored Pencils
There's no better way to color in style than with a classic set of pencils from this timeless Swiss art supplier.
To buy: amazon.com, $65
Adventure Pencil Box
Let your pencil box remind you that adventure awaits.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
World Map Pencil Case
This adorable pencil pouch is perfect place to store all of your worldly writing utensils and is great for both adults and kids.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Cactus Pen
Try to resist this adorable cactus pen, hand-painted and carved from natural wood.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $7
Air and Space Erasers
Little ones will get a kick out of these air and space–themed travel erasers, including airplanes, hot air balloons, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Triangle Mountain Weekly Planner
As you plan out your week across this pretty mountainscape, be sure to pencil in your upcoming itineraries.
To buy: fermeapapier.com, $14
New York Liberty Handmade Journal
Whether you're a local New Yorker or plan to travel there soon, this Lady Liberty journal will remind you of the Big Apple wherever you're writing.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
The Dot Pencil Set
These aren't just any number two pencils — these pencils help change the world. Each set of Dot pencils sold provides a half-day of school to a student in East Africa or Mexico. And, they're made out of 100 percent recycled newspaper and topped with an irresistible bright green eraser.
To buy: dotproducts.org, $9
Kate Spade Watson Lane Backpack
This irresistible pack from Kate Spade is just as colorful as it is creative. The hummingbird and flower print will remind you daily of the Great Outdoors, while providing the perfect place for all your school necessities — plus, it's the perfect size for a carry-on.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $153 (originally $228)
State Bags Mini Kane Backpack
This stylish, safari-themed elephant backpack for little ones is the perfect school pack or overnight bag.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50