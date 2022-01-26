Amazon Has an Entire Section of Customer-loved Travel Gear — Here Are the 30 Best Things to Shop
If hiking, camping, and other outdoor excursions are at the top of your list to do this winter, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The retailer just curated an entire "Most-Loved Adventure" section that is packed with customer-approved travel gear. Each item in the section has racked up thousands of five-star ratings and countless rave reviews from shoppers detailing exactly why each item is the best of the best.
What's more, a ton of items in the section are affordable too. This flannel sleeping bag can be yours for less than $60, this travel pillow is marked down to just $21, and this Intex inflatable mattress is only $12! And it's not just top-rated travel accessories like Stanley camping cookware sets, Anker portable chargers, and Coleman tents, that made the customer-loved section, tons of men's and women's travel gear made the cut as well.
If you're looking for a new pair of hiking boots, a comfortable pair of leggings, or a warm winter coat to wear on your next outdoor expedition, you're in luck. Everything from waterproof Keen hiking shoes to Eddie Bauer down jackets to Columbia fleece pullovers can be found in the customer-approved section. And tons of cozy winter accessories have made the list as well, including wool socks, Carhartt beanies, and knitted mittens.
With so many popular items in one place, it can be difficult to know where to start, so we rounded up our favorite top-rated pieces from the section to shop. The best part? All of our top picks are actually affordable. Prices start at just $8, and everything on the list can be yours for less than $150 apiece.
Ready to stock up on travel gear before your next adventure? Keep reading to shop all 30 of our favorite pieces below, or shop the entire customer-loved adventure section on Amazon here.
Best Customer-loved Travel Accessories
- Mountaintop Hiking Backpack, $76
- Coleman Dome Tent, $120 (originally $200)
- Stansport Percolator Coffee Pot, $18 (originally $31)
- Intex Inflatable Camping Mattress, $12
- Teton Sports Deer Hunter Sleeping Bag, $138 (originally $160)
- Wealers Camping Kitchen Utensils Set, $33 (originally $35)
- Klymit Inflatable Travel Pillow, $21 (originally $30)
- GasOne Portable Stove Burner, $33
- Anker Portable Charger, $22
- Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set, $15 (originally $26)
Best Customer-loved Women's Travel Gear
- Keen Targhee Hiking Shoes, from $98
- Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket, from $70
- Whiteleopard Knit Mittens, $17
- 5.11 Tactical Stryke Pants, $80
- Columbia Arcadia II Jacket, from $60
- Loritta Five-Pack of Wool Socks, $11 (originally $30)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Boots, $90
- Crz Yoga Leggings, $32
- Under Armour ColdGear Compression Mock Shirt, $50
- Hanes Sport Fleece Joggers, $17
Best Customer-loved Men's Travel Gear
- Marmot PreCip Jacket, from $79
- Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes, from $81
- Nike Pullover Hoodie, $84
- Carhartt Knit Beanie, $17
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Front-Zip Jacket, from $48 (originally $115)
- Gash Hao Ski Pants, from $43
- Zenthace Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt, $40
- Adidas Core 18 Training Pants, from $30 (originally $40)
- Indera Thermal Undershirt, from $8
- Columbia Steens Fleece Half-Zip, from $23
