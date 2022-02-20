These Ultra-cushioned Slides Are So Comfortable, I Can't Stop Wearing Them

With more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, I now count myself as a fan and can attest to how comfortable the cushioned slides are. In fact, I have worn them around my apartment every day since purchasing them in October. After putting them to the test for four months straight, I can honestly say my feet have never felt better. The squishy shoes mold to my feet and work to support my joints. I will note that they tend to make a squeaky noise when I walk on hard surfaces, but they are so comfortable I don't care.