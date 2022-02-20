These Ultra-cushioned Slides Are So Comfortable, I Can't Stop Wearing Them
Like many people who have been working from home the past two years, I pretty much stopped wearing shoes altogether once Covid started. But after a few months of going barefoot, I noticed my feet started to feel sore and my body ached thanks to hard floors and zero arch support. My solution was to start wearing slippers around the house — the only problem being that all of the options in my slipper rotation were fuzzy and super warm, and my feet tend to overheat.
After a few months of constant sweating, I realized I needed a more breathable option that still provided the same comfort and support as a normal slipper. Luckily, I shop for a living and quite literally spend hours of my day scanning Amazon for the best products around. I quickly discovered the highly rated Cushionaire Cloud Slides and knew I had to give them a try after seeing customers describe them as "heaven on your feet." Plus, with a price tag of $25, it was difficult not to add them to my cart.
The slide sandals are made from a soft foam material and feature a 1.75-inch platform of molded cushioning that makes them comfortable enough to wear for hours. The grippy bottom provides great traction on carpets, hardwood, and tile floors, making them ideal indoor shoes. And the quick-drying cloud slides are even waterproof, so I can slip them on right out of the shower without worrying about them getting damaged.
With more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, I now count myself as a fan and can attest to how comfortable the cushioned slides are. In fact, I have worn them around my apartment every day since purchasing them in October. After putting them to the test for four months straight, I can honestly say my feet have never felt better. The squishy shoes mold to my feet and work to support my joints. I will note that they tend to make a squeaky noise when I walk on hard surfaces, but they are so comfortable I don't care.
While I've made them my go-to house shoe, I recently noticed celebrities like Hailey Beiber and Kendall Jenner have worn similar chunky platform slides while out and about. That's all it took to convince me to order another pair to wear outside my apartment this spring. There are 13 colors to choose from, and I think I will get either black or white as they will be easier to mix into my wardrobe than the green pair I already own.
Sizes range from five to 10, and there are no half sizes, unfortunately. I'm typically a size 8.5, but I sized up to a nine for my house shoes. While they are slightly roomy, they have been fine since I'm just wearing them in my apartment. But, I plant to size down to an eight for my next pair for a more secure fit, especially considering I'll be wearing them outside.
