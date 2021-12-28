This Hydrating Whipped Body Wash Is My Hack for Keeping Skin Super Soft While Traveling

Some people stress the importance of not forgetting about your skincare routine when you're traveling, but for me, the emphasis is always placed more on bodycare. It's easy to pack small skincare items like thin bottles of sunscreen, tiny jars of moisturizers, and slim tubes of hydrating serums, but it's harder to pack a typical bottle of body wash or cream without resorting to mini, 3.4-ounce-or-less bottles that don't carry enough product to last you for more than a week and a half, tops.