Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Its Most Popular Swimsuits From the Brand Celebs Love to Wear

Score top-rated one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis for as little as $24.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

cupshe bathing suits sale

Having a fully stocked swimwear collection is a no-brainer for summer, but it's also a good idea to have swimsuits you love on hand throughout the year that you can pack for weekend excursions and vacations (you certainly don't want to forget your favorite one-piece for the end-of-day hot tub session during your winter ski trip, for instance). As summer comes to a close, we're seeing plenty of brands mark down their best-selling bathing suits. Leading the pack this week is Amazon, which just put tons of top-rated Cupshe styles on sale for a limited time.

Through tonight, you can score up to 20 percent off on one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and more from the fan-favorite brand that even gets a stamp of approval from celebrities like Kate Upton. In fact, the model highlighted the stylish Cupshe Color-Block Tie-Side One-Piece Bathing Suit as one of her favorite warm-weather picks in an Amazon livestream earlier this year. And, the best news is that the same swimsuit is featured in the current sale, priced at just $27.

cupshe bathing suit sale

To buy: amazon.com, from $27 (originally $33)

What we love about this suit is the flattering v-neck, thick shoulder straps for added support, trendy color block print, and modest backside. Like Cupshe's other offerings, the wrap-around one-piece comes in several color and sizing options, and it's earned perfect ratings and tons of praise from more than 7,600 shoppers. Amazon's Cupshe swimsuit flash sale will only run for a limited amount of time, so make sure to act fast in order to grab these impressive discounts.

After perusing the surprise sale, it's clear that there's something to suit a variety of body types and swimwear style preferences to help you make a splash during your next trip. But, the bad news is that Amazon's Cupshe swimsuit flash sale will only run for a limited amount of time, so you'll need to act fast to secure these impressive discounts. Keep scrolling for the best deals and discounts on Cupshe swimsuits before they disappear.

Best One-piece Swimsuit Deals

If you're a lover of classic silhouettes, you can opt for a timeless one-piece like the Gingham One-Piece Bathing Suit, which has a plunging neckline, criss-cross back, and a top in a contrasting pattern or solid to the bottom half for a more playful and stylish look. Fans of trendy details will definitely want to add the Cupshe V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Bathing Suit, which features flattering ruching at the midsection and dramatic ruffles on the neckline for a sophisticated look, to their carts. Plus, this one is currently topping Amazon's best-sellers list and is just $24. Do you really need more incentive?

Best Tankini and Bikini Swimsuit Deals

There are also deals on two-piece swimsuits from the brand, from bikinis to tankinis. Check out Cupshe's scallop-trim bikini with its adjustable straps, removable pads, and cute scallop details — the set starts at just $28 for the top and bottom. According to thousands of five-star ratings, two-piece swimwear wears also won't be disappointed in the flattering and comfortable fit of this high-waisted bikini bottom and wrap top starting at $24 or this hipster scalloped tankini set from $27.

Updated by
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
learn more
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day
The 32 Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day for Your Next Vacation
Amazon Prime Day Early Swimsuit Deals
The 31 Best Early Swimsuit Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — From Bikinis to One-pieces
swimsuit
Amazon Quietly Put Its Best-selling Bathing Suits on Sale — and Prices Are as Low as $16
early memorial day deals
The 31 Best Early Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop on Amazon
swimsuits
The Best Women's Swimsuits to Buy for Your Next Trip
Amazon dresses
The 10 Best Under-$50 Dresses You Can Buy at Amazon Before Summer Ends 
Bathing suits from Amazon
The Best Bathing Suit Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Best-selling one-piece
Amazon's Best-selling One-piece Swimsuits Are All Less Than $40
Andie Amalfi swimsuit
This 'Extremely Flattering' One-piece Is the First Swimsuit Shoppers Have Been Excited to Wear in Years
Timeson V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Say This Flattering and Comfortable $21 Amazon Blouse 'Looks Beautiful On' — and It's on Sale
Meyeeka Swimsuit Tout
You Can Score This Shopper-loved Swimsuit for 50% Off During Prime Day — but Not for Long
cupshe high waisted ruffle bikini
This Perfect-fitting $33 Bikini Set Is Being Hailed as the "Best Bathing Suit" by Amazon Shoppers
Dokotoo Womens Crewneck Lace Crochet Top
Shoppers Can't Believe This Expensive-looking Lace Blouse Is Only $28 at Amazon
Amazon Puff Sleeve Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $17 Top 'Magic' Because It Looks Good With Everything
beach wedding guest dresses
These Are Amazon's 13 Best Beach Wedding Guest Dresses for Under $50, According to a Shopping Writer
Amazon Women's Jogger Pants
These 'Beyond Comfortable' Joggers Feel Like Pajamas — and They're Only $19 Today