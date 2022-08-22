Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Its Most Popular Swimsuits From the Brand Celebs Love to Wear

Having a fully stocked swimwear collection is a no-brainer for summer, but it's also a good idea to have swimsuits you love on hand throughout the year that you can pack for weekend excursions and vacations (you certainly don't want to forget your favorite one-piece for the end-of-day hot tub session during your winter ski trip, for instance). As summer comes to a close, we're seeing plenty of brands mark down their best-selling bathing suits. Leading the pack this week is Amazon, which just put tons of top-rated Cupshe styles on sale for a limited time.

Through tonight, you can score up to 20 percent off on one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and more from the fan-favorite brand that even gets a stamp of approval from celebrities like Kate Upton. In fact, the model highlighted the stylish Cupshe Color-Block Tie-Side One-Piece Bathing Suit as one of her favorite warm-weather picks in an Amazon livestream earlier this year. And, the best news is that the same swimsuit is featured in the current sale, priced at just $27.

To buy: amazon.com, from $27 (originally $33)

What we love about this suit is the flattering v-neck, thick shoulder straps for added support, trendy color block print, and modest backside. Like Cupshe's other offerings, the wrap-around one-piece comes in several color and sizing options, and it's earned perfect ratings and tons of praise from more than 7,600 shoppers. Amazon's Cupshe swimsuit flash sale will only run for a limited amount of time, so make sure to act fast in order to grab these impressive discounts.

After perusing the surprise sale, it's clear that there's something to suit a variety of body types and swimwear style preferences to help you make a splash during your next trip. But, the bad news is that Amazon's Cupshe swimsuit flash sale will only run for a limited amount of time, so you'll need to act fast to secure these impressive discounts. Keep scrolling for the best deals and discounts on Cupshe swimsuits before they disappear.

Best One-piece Swimsuit Deals

If you're a lover of classic silhouettes, you can opt for a timeless one-piece like the Gingham One-Piece Bathing Suit, which has a plunging neckline, criss-cross back, and a top in a contrasting pattern or solid to the bottom half for a more playful and stylish look. Fans of trendy details will definitely want to add the Cupshe V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Bathing Suit, which features flattering ruching at the midsection and dramatic ruffles on the neckline for a sophisticated look, to their carts. Plus, this one is currently topping Amazon's best-sellers list and is just $24. Do you really need more incentive?

Best Tankini and Bikini Swimsuit Deals

There are also deals on two-piece swimsuits from the brand, from bikinis to tankinis. Check out Cupshe's scallop-trim bikini with its adjustable straps, removable pads, and cute scallop details — the set starts at just $28 for the top and bottom. According to thousands of five-star ratings, two-piece swimwear wears also won't be disappointed in the flattering and comfortable fit of this high-waisted bikini bottom and wrap top starting at $24 or this hipster scalloped tankini set from $27.