Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Ruffled One-piece the 'Perfect Swimsuit'
When it comes to swimsuit shopping, there are a few questions you'll want to ask yourself. Is it comfortable? Is it flattering? Is it stylish? And, is it affordable? It may seem impossible to find a suit that ticks all those boxes, but Amazon shoppers have found the answer in the Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece. Nearly 14,000 of them have given it their seal of approval, with many of them calling it the "perfect swimsuit."
While it features a plunging neckline, the one-piece has an adjustable lace-up back for a more secure and custom fit. Shoppers say the soft and stretchy material helps keep everything in place so you never have to worry about dealing with a wardrobe malfunction even when you're partaking in activities like swimming, paddle boarding, or just running after your kids.
The swimsuit's cute ruffled details add a flirty touch, and shoppers say the ruching around the midsection helps smooth out the torso and creates a flattering hourglass effect. "The suit does have stitching under the breast area for some support and padding, so you don't show through," one reviewer noted. Plus, it's also fully lined and won't become sheer when wet.
Not only is it a great swimsuit to wear in the water or while sunbathing, but it looks just as good when worn as a top under a cute skirt or pair of shorts, according to customers. "I love it so much I have even worn it as a bodysuit... It's perfect for beach days, tourist days, and pool days," one raved. Even better, "this swimsuit actually covers your butt," another wrote, so you don't have to worry about it riding up as you move around the beach or pool deck.
"This is one of the most flattering suits I've ever worn," a final five-star shopper added. "Comfortable, covers the right places, but still feels sexy." With details like this, it's no surprise that owners are complimented on the one-piece swimsuit every time they wear it.
Sizes range from XS to XXL, and there are 20 different colors and prints to choose from, including simple solids, classic stripes, and pretty floral designs. What's more, the affordable one-piece is only $30, so you can fill your swimsuit drawer with multiple options without breaking the bank.
