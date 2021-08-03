This Portable Camping Grill Has Over 1,400 Five-star Ratings — and It's Up to 20% Off on Amazon Right Now
Warm weather calls for spending time outside. Families rush to the beach for a day in the sand, friends gather at parks for leisurely picnics, and adventurers head into nature to pitch tents under the stars. But once you get there, what are you going to eat? One item that Amazon shoppers pack to solve this dilemma is the Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Grill from Cuisinart. They've given this small propane grill nearly 1,500 five-star ratings, and it's 20 percent off on Amazon right now in select colors.
One of the best things about this grill is that it's very easy to travel with, as it weighs less than 15 pounds. "Totally recommend for those who can't haul a big grill during outings. I take it camping with me and it's one of the best investments I've done for gear to take along with us," one shopper said. Another customer appreciated its locking feature, "making it very easy to carry like a briefcase."
To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $150)
The burner is powered by a small propane tank (which you need to purchase separately) and heats evenly. Although this grill has just 145 square inches of cooking space, it can cook enough food for a group — up to eight steaks, 10 chicken breasts, or 4 pounds of fish at a time. There's also a removable drip tray on the bottom and adjustable feet that will work on a variety of different surfaces, including sand, grass, and pavement.
Not planning on traveling any time soon? No problem: If you have a small backyard, the grill works just as well as a traditional-sized one. "Its highly portable design and small folded size are ideal for minimal storage space in our Class B motorhome," one reviewer wrote. Both customers and the brand recommend storing it indoors to protect it against rain and thus extend its life.
Whether you're heading to the beach, park, lake, or campsite, Cuisinart's portable tabletop grill can enhance your al fresco cooking experience. Pick it up while it's on sale.
