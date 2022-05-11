This Popular Travel Pillow Set Is Nearly 40% Off Right Now
Flying can be uncomfortable for even the most seasoned travelers. Luckily, there are a few items you can pack that will make even the longest flights much more manageable, and Amazon shoppers say this CSJT Travel Pillow Set is one of them. The popular three-piece kit comes with a comfortable memory foam travel pillow, earplugs, and a molded eye mask — basically everything you need to catch some much-needed Z's in the air. Even better, it's nearly 40 percent off right now, so there's no better time to shop.
The plush pillow is ergonomically designed to support your neck so you can sleep in a comfortable position. Unlike other travel pillows that are the same size on all sides, this option has two different heights to provide ample support to all different kinds of sleepers. You can rotate the pillow in any direction to make it fit more securely, and it even has an adjustable closure that keeps it in place.
The pillow also features a removable cover that is super soft and machine washable, so you can easily clean it in between travels. Some shoppers say the pillow feels so good, they've even been wearing it at home. One reviewer who said it feels like "heaven on your neck" wrote, "I even use it while relaxing at home and watching TV." Another called it a "great product," before adding, "[it] allows me to sleep comfortably on planes!"
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $33)
When not in use, the lightweight pillow compresses down and can be rolled into its corresponding carrying case, making it super easy to pack. As for the rest of the travel set, the earplugs come with their own carrying case, so you can easily find them any time you want to tune out the noise on the airplane. The sleep mask has molded cups around the eyes to block out any light and an adjustable strap to help you find your perfect fit.
"The face mask is great quality and feels soft on the skin," raved one customer. Another traveler who used the kit on a flight from Alaska to West Virginia wrote, "the eye mask and earplugs made [the set] extra nice. [I] didn't have to listen to the screaming baby on one of my flights." Several other shoppers have called the travel accessory set a "must-have."
Normally priced at $33, you can score the entire kit for just $20 right now. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so if you're looking to make your next flight a more pleasant and relaxing experience, we suggest adding it to your cart while it's still majorly marked down.
