Shoppers Say These Comfy Travel Pants Are the Perfect Lululemon Dupe — and They're $32 at Amazon

Somehow, there's always enough space in our closets for a new piece of athleisure. And for many fitness and outdoors enthusiasts, Amazon is their go-to hub for all things workout clothes. And if you missed out on Prime Day 2022 deals the last two days, you can still score great prices on comfortable pants made for work, exercise, and travel — even if not on sale. Case in point: The CRZ Yoga Travel Pants are $32 and have more than 4,000 perfect ratings from shoppers.

Aside from their reviewer-loved status, the popular workout pants are widely renowned for delivering Lululemon-level quality. In fact, several customers highlighted that they double as an affordable dupe for the Lululemon On The Fly Pants, which are $98 and currently sold out. Fortunately, this Amazon pair is available in 24 colors and sizes range from XS to 2XL still.

Intrigued to learn more? We thought you'd be. The CRZ Yoga Travel Pants are made with an ultra-stretchy fabric that's composed of polyamide and spandex, giving them their signature flexibility, durability, and softness. This, combined with their lightweight, slim-fitting silhouette, creates a sleek look that's perfect for travel, working out, hiking, golfing, and more. If you ask us, they're stylish enough to wear for casual outings, and according to reviewers, they're comfortable enough for long travel days and lounging around.

The Amazon-favorite ankle-length track pants are also equipped with a mid-rise waistband for additional support that's enhanced with a drawstring closure, helping you achieve a customizable fit. Plus, they have two deep side pockets to securely store your smartphone, wallet, keys, headphones, and other essentials.

"These pants are amazing," raved a shopper. "So soft. Great fit. [They have a} jogger fit, but [are] not baggy like sweatpants." Another customer exclaimed, "I absolutely love these pants. They feel so high quality and comfortable — the moment I tried them on, I knew they were keepers!" A third reviewer chimed in, "They are the most comfortable pants ever. It feels like silk wrapped around your body. I never want to take them off."

Echoing their review, a traveler was happy to report that the CRZ Yoga pants were "so comfortable" during a "14.5-hour flight to Dubai and again on a seven-hour train ride from Oslo to Bergen." Another wanderlust reviewer wrote, "They are so soft — almost like you're not wearing anything — [and] comfortable." They were also called "so flattering and versatile" by another shopper, who also said "they're not as confining as leggings, but have the same stretch" so they can be worn for yoga, hiking, and other similar activities. In fact, they went as far as to say they were their "best purchase in a long time."

Speaking to their versatility, one buyer shared that "these are excellent lounge pants and cute enough to wear out for a meal." Another shopper noted that "the material can easily pass for work pants."

Give your activewear wardrobe a refresh with the CRZ Yoga Travel Pants. Get the Lululemon lookalikes for as little as $32 on Amazon today. And, if these reviews are any indication, we're confident you'll be back for another pair soon.