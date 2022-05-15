Fans Are Convinced This Cute, Affordable $35 Skort From Amazon Is Better Than the Lululemon Version
While many people used to only wear skorts while playing sports like golf and tennis, they've recently become a popular item to wear for any outdoor activity during the hot and sticky days of summer. That's because the bottoms combine the comfort and coverage of soft shorts with the stylish and breezy design of a mini skirt. If you're looking to add one to your rotation this season, you don't have to look far to find a cute option. Multiple Amazon shoppers have called the Cruz Yoga Skort "perfect," and even better than far more expensive options.
Made from a polyester and elastane blend fabric, the skort is soft and stretchy enough to wear for all types of activities, from high-intensity workouts to running casual errands. While the outer skirt portion offers a flattering look, the shorts underneath provide ample support and coverage while keeping your thighs from chafing during extended periods of wear.
The workout skort also has moisture-wicking and quick-drying capabilities, and it is super breathable to help keep you from overheating. The material is also wrinkle-resistant, making it a great item to pack on trips. But best of all, the skort has three hidden pockets to store all your essentials. There are two side pockets on the sides of the inner shorts, and also a zippered pocket on the back.
Shoppers love how comfortable the skort is, as well as how the elastic in the shorts prevents it from bunching up. "[It's] very flattering and comfortable. I get compliments when I wear it," one wrote. Another customer who has three of the skorts said they "live in these" because "my legs are comfortable and there's plenty of stretch."
The skort is very affordable at just $35, but don't let its low price point fool you into thinking it's low quality. Many reviewers say it's a great dupe for the Lululemon Pace Rival Skort — which is more than double the price. One even claimed the tennis skort was better than its more expensive counterparts writing, "I love it more than my Lululemon and Athleta skorts. Gasp!"
With reviews like this, why wouldn't you stock up on these cute bottoms before summer arrives? There are eight versatile colors available, including neutrals and pretty pastels, and sizes range from XXS to XL. Shop one (or multiple options) for yourself below.
