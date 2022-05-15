Fans Are Convinced This Cute, Affordable $35 Skort From Amazon Is Better Than the Lululemon Version

While many people used to only wear skorts while playing sports like golf and tennis, they've recently become a popular item to wear for any outdoor activity during the hot and sticky days of summer. That's because the bottoms combine the comfort and coverage of soft shorts with the stylish and breezy design of a mini skirt. If you're looking to add one to your rotation this season, you don't have to look far to find a cute option. Multiple Amazon shoppers have called the Cruz Yoga Skort "perfect," and even better than far more expensive options.