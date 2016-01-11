Decked Out
1 Eugenia Kim Wool Beanie, $250
For cold-weathered routes opt for this luxe knit beanie, topped with a fur pompom.
2 Uniqlo Men's Down Jacket, $130
This down, waterproof parka will protect you from all the elements, and its many pockets can hold everything you need for on-shore excursion fun.
3 The Eighth Cashmere Long Johns, $795
On the high seas, ships can get pretty gusty. These long johns by The Eighth are a great layering piece—and the cashmere is oh-so soft.
4 Salvatore Ferragamo Sling Bag, $995
Throw this leather bag over your shoulder and enjoy a day of outdoorsy exploring (in style).
5 Chan Luu Printed Scarf, $160
A vibrant accessory, like this Chan Luu scarf, spices up a neutral outfit—and requires very little space in your carry-on.
6 Hermès Wicker Bag, $7,800
Looking to amplify your cruise style? Consider this fabulous wicker bucket bag by Hermès.
Hermès stores worldwide, 800-441-4488.
7 Teva Women's Sport Sandals, $90
Tevas, the great original transition sandal, is perfect for being on deck or on land.
8 Mara Hoffman Maxi Dress, $290
This Mara Hoffman dress can be worn either lounging poolside or out shopping in one of the ports.
9 Helen Kaminski Raffia Visor, $155
This Helen Kaminski visor is a fun twist on the classic sunhat.
10 Giorgio Armani Unisex Sunglasses, $270
No matter where you are cruising, a great pair of sunglasses is key. These polarized shades by Giorgio Armani are some of the best on offer.
11 Clinique For Men Sunscreen, $30
Sun protection is one of the most important things during a day of outdoor activity and this Clinique for Men's lightweight & oil-free formula will do just the trick.