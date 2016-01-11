Decked Out

All the essentials for boat-bound travelers, whether for an Arctic excursion or a day on the beach.
By Jane Bishop Updated March 21, 2016
Credit: Lucas Visser

1 Eugenia Kim Wool Beanie, $250

For cold-weathered routes opt for this luxe knit beanie, topped with a fur pompom.

Credit: Courtesy of Uniqlo

2 Uniqlo Men's Down Jacket, $130

This down, waterproof parka will protect you from all the elements, and its many pockets can hold everything you need for on-shore excursion fun.

Credit: Lucas Visser

3 The Eighth Cashmere Long Johns, $795

On the high seas, ships can get pretty gusty. These long johns by The Eighth are a great layering piece—and the cashmere is oh-so soft.

Credit: Lucas Visser

4 Salvatore Ferragamo Sling Bag, $995

Throw this leather bag over your shoulder and enjoy a day of outdoorsy exploring (in style).

Credit: Lucas Visser

5 Chan Luu Printed Scarf, $160

A vibrant accessory, like this Chan Luu scarf, spices up a neutral outfit—and requires very little space in your carry-on.

Credit: Lucas Visser

6 Hermès Wicker Bag, $7,800

Looking to amplify your cruise style? Consider this fabulous wicker bucket bag by Hermès.

Hermès stores worldwide, 800-441-4488.

Credit: Lucas Visser

7 Teva Women's Sport Sandals, $90

Tevas, the great original transition sandal, is perfect for being on deck or on land.

Credit: Lucas Visser

8 Mara Hoffman Maxi Dress, $290

This Mara Hoffman dress can be worn either lounging poolside or out shopping in one of the ports.

Credit: Lucas Visser

9 Helen Kaminski Raffia Visor, $155

This Helen Kaminski visor is a fun twist on the classic sunhat.

Credit: Lucas Visser

10 Giorgio Armani Unisex Sunglasses, $270

No matter where you are cruising, a great pair of sunglasses is key. These polarized shades by Giorgio Armani are some of the best on offer.

Credit: Lucas Visser

11 Clinique For Men Sunscreen, $30

Sun protection is one of the most important things during a day of outdoor activity and this Clinique for Men's lightweight & oil-free formula will do just the trick.

