These 7 Crossbody Bags Are Perfect for Travel — and They're on Major Sale at Amazon Right Now
Seasoned travelers know the importance of a good crossbody bag. Not only are they the perfect size for carrying all the essentials (wallet, passport, cell phone, etc.), but they also allow you to go hands-free so you can carry all your other travel bags with ease. If you've been looking for an excuse to add one to your wardrobe, consider today your lucky day.
Amazon has a ton of stylish crossbody bags on sale right now — days before Black Friday, so you can score a new travel-ready bag for a fraction of the original price. Everything from a compact Calvin Klein option to a Travelon bag that has anti-theft features is marked down.
If you're looking for a sleek, fashion-forward option to wear on nights out on the town, we suggest checking out this Aldo style that's currently 20 percent off. And if you're in the market for a clear crossbody to get through security lines at concerts and sporting events with ease, consider this Vorspack bag that's marked down to just $16.
No matter what kind of crossbody you're looking for, there's something on this list for just about every type of traveler. But you'll have to act fast if you want to score one of these on-sale travel bags. With discounts this steep, we don't foresee them staying in stock by the time Black Friday actually rolls around later this week, so we suggest adding your favorites to your shopping cart ASAP. Keep reading to shop all seven of our top picks below.
Baggallini Original RFID Everyday Crossbody Bag
This spacious Baggallini option has an adjustable strap, multiple pockets, and RFID-blocking capabilities to keep your credit card, ID card, and other personal information safe. Not only is the bag water-resistant so you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain, but it's machine-washable too, making it super easy to clean.
Calvin Klein Hailey Micro Pebble Chain Crossbody
How cute is this compact Calvin Klein crossbody? The main compartment of the mini bag is big enough to hold essentials like your cell phone and keys, while the back has credit card slots to hold your ID and bank cards. The simple minimalist design makes it super versatile, while the chain strap adds an elegant touch.
Travelon Anti-Theft Courier Saddle Crossbody Bag
Pickpockets don't stand a chance against this Travelon crossbody. Along with RFID-blocking pockets to protect your info from hackers, the spacious bag features slash-resistant straps and body panels. It even has lock-down hardware that allows you to attach the bag to your chair or table when you're not wearing it.
Aldo Unilax Crossbody Bag
Fashion lovers will adore this cute Aldo crossbody. The trendy bag has a spacious interior and a magnetic snap closure to keep all your belongings safe and sound. The bag comes with an extra exterior pouch that is fully removable and two different-sized straps, so you can switch up how you style the bag. Plus, there are four pretty colors to choose from.
Vorspack Clear Crossbody Bag
This clear crossbody bag from Vorspack makes getting through security checkpoints a breeze. The bag is made from a flexible TPU material and features an adjustable fabric strap, a roomy interior, and an interior pocket. "Really liked this bag," wrote one shopper. "I just bought it because a concert venue required clear bags. Love that it didn't smell like toxic plastic. It's durable and sturdy and held all the things I needed."
Vera Bradley Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Bag
Need a bag with multiple pockets and compartments to keep all your stuff organized? Check out this Vera Bradley crossbody. The lightweight carryall has a roomy main compartment, two zippered front pockets, and a back slip pocket that's great for storing items you need to access quickly. What's more, there are 32 different prints to choose from, ranging from pretty florals to classic plaids to funky paisleys.
Fossil Jolie Crossbody Bag
This leather Fossil bag can be worn as both a shoulder bag and a crossbody bag, and it's even big enough to hold smaller tablets like iPad Airs. Shoppers love its size and durability, but their favorite part seems to be how stylish the classic design is. "It's a keeper," wrote one. "I really like this Fossil bag a lot! I've received compliments, and I like that it's classy yet simple. Good quality leather too!"
