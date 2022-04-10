These Cushioned Unisex Slide Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on Air,' According to Shoppers
Whether you're wearing running errands, spending the day at the beach, or traveling, a good pair of supportive and comfortable sandals is a must-have in everyone's summer wardrobe. While there are seemingly endless options available in stores, Nordstrom customers can't stop raving about the Crocs Slide Sandals, with many calling them the "most comfortable sandals" they've ever worn.
The supportive slides are designed to mold to your feet and cradle your arches, making them comfortable enough for hours on your feet without feeling any aches or pain. Wearing the shoes "literally feels like I'm walking on air," one shopper raved. In addition to being incredibly lightweight, the rubber sandals also feature a rugged sole for added traction, keeping you stable on wet or uneven terrain. But what really sets the slides apart from others is the fact that they will keep feet dry and cool all day long.
The sandals' straps have the brand's signature perforated design that not only increases airflow to the foot, but it also helps them dry quickly, making them a great option to wear to the beach, pool, or even in a hotel or gym shower. The small holes can also be used to customize your slides with the brand's popular shoe charms for an added dose of personal style. One reviewer complimented the shoe accessories, calling the sandals "so comfortable" and said "adding the charms really made me love them more."
The unisex sandals are so popular, they have earned over 1,000 five-star reviews from different types of shoppers, including nurses who love to slip into them after being on their feet all day, as well as people who suffer from foot issues like bone spurs, high arches, or plantar fasciitis. "I've had problems with fallen arches and plantar fasciitis, [and] these provide just the right amount of support," one shopper wrote.
The simple slide silhouette makes them super easy to put on and take off, and shoppers say they love them so much, they are buying multiple colors. One reviewer who owns two pairs said they are "obsessed" with the comfy sandals, adding, "I have a pair that I only wear in the house like slippers and then a pair for everything else."
There are five colors to choose from, and the unisex slides range in size from women's 6 to 15 and men's 4 to 13. If you're ready to give them a try for yourself, now's the perfect time to shop. Certain color and size combinations are on sale for as little as $18 right now, and none are more than $30 a pair. No matter which style you choose, we have a feeling they're about to become your new go-to sandal.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.