Shoppers Say These Lightweight Sandals Provide 'All-day Comfort' — and Some Colors Are on Sale Right Now
It can be tricky to find a pair of sandals that strikes a balance between style and comfort. If you're on your feet all day for work or will be traveling soon, sandals with cushioning and arch support are an absolute must. Crocs may be best known for its controversial clogs, although the brand also has surprisingly sleek sandals that you can wear with just about anything. And since some colors are on sale for as little as $24 right now, there's no better time to add a pair to your wardrobe.
The Crocs LiteRide Stretch Sandals are made from the same lightweight croslite material that the brand's popular shoes are known for. A foam insole provides plenty of supportive cushioning, making them easy to walk in all day, while soft, stretchy straps on the top of the feet and at the ankle offer a secure fit that's never too restrictive. A slight wedge (1.33 inches, to be exact) will give you just a bit of height without compromising on function. Plus, the textured sole has helpful traction, so you'll be able to traverse gravel paths and cobblestone streets with ease.
The sandals come in nine colors, including basic black, navy, and gray, as well as bolder options like bright pink and mint green. Shop them in sizes 4 to 11, and the brand recommends going up if you're between sizes.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $45)
Amazon shoppers love the sandals, giving them more than 4,200 five-star ratings. One reviewer, who recently vacationed at a theme park, said the shoes provided "all-day comfort," even after walking many miles. They went on to say that they wore different sandals on another day of the trip but they weren't anywhere near as comfortable. "Next time I won't pack anything except multiple Crocs options."
Another reviewer, who shared that they've had a hard time finding well-fitting sandals in the past, said these met all their expectations and more. "These are so comfortable, especially for someone who gets blisters and sore feet from even the most broken in of my shoes." They continued, "I often have issues with sandal straps digging into my feet, but these sandal steps hugged my feet comfortably, yet securely." A third wearer emphasized that the shoes "feel like clouds on your feet," and said they love them so much they bought the sandals in another color.
If you're looking for a comfortable pair of sandals that you can wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Crocs, especially while some colors and sizes are on sale for as little as $24.
