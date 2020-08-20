Crate and Barrel's New Capsule Collection Brings Latin America to Your Living Room

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here are the four things worth shopping, according to T+L editors.

Crate and Barrel has made it easy to bring the elegant and vibrant spirit of Latin America to your home with its Modern Prairie capsule collection. The brand collaborated with designers and artisans from Mexico, Peru, and Argentina to create items inspired by the Prairie School, an architecture and design movement with deep roots in Chicago and the Midwest (think Frank Lloyd Wright).

From the cowhide rugs to handcrafted vases to alpaca wool pillows, each item in this collection showcases homey organic materials and autumnal hues while also hailing a sense of adventure. In this time of uncertainty, Crate and Barrel is bringing some of the thrill of travel into our living rooms, and we couldn’t be more pleased. Below is a selection of T+L’s favorites from the fall collection.

Murney Rug

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

A classic Argentinian cowhide rug, deconstructed. The pixelated ombré from brown to tan adds a polished and modern look without compromising the rustic aesthetic that a great cowhide rug provides.

To buy: crateandbarrel.com, from $999

Poe Amber Glass Vase

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

This beautiful statement piece is made from recycled glass in Mexico. The amber coloring is like a sunset in Guadalajara, which lets the vase’s simple design shine. Add a palm leaf or a neutral bouquet.

Alpaca Plaid Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

Woven of pure alpaca wool in Peru, this pillow harkens to the restful end of a long day of high-altitude adventures in the Andes. The Crate and Barrel exclusive comes with a plush feather-down insert.

Dillon Spalted Primavera Round Wood Coffee Table

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

Each of these one-of-a-kind cylinder tables goes through a process to develop the unique grains of the spalted wood — meaning that each table is completely unique. The coffee table floats on recessed legs made of oxidized iron.