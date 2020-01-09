Cozy Activewear You Can Live in All Winter Long

Image zoom Courtesy of retailers as credited

Staying warm during the winter means bundling up with your favorite parka, weather-resistant boots, and cold weather accessories. But in addition to all your outerwear, it starts with a cozy outfit. If you want to stay warm for a day spent indoors or on-the-go, we've rounded up the most comfortable winter activewear on the internet.

From merino wool base layers to bright leggings that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe, keep reading for our top activewear picks for winter.

Everlane ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt

This cozy fleece is a modern take on the classic pullover sweatshirt. It can be worn on its own or as a layering piece for extra warmth.

To buy: everlane.com, $48

Spiritual Gangster Amanda High Waist Leggings

These leggings have the look of your favorite snuggly long underwear, but they're designed to move with you through any type of workout.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $88

Icebreaker 250 Vertex Merino Wool Half Zip Base Layer Top

If you'll be spending a lot of time outdoors this winter, a thermo-regulating base layer is a must-have. This half-zip top from Icebreaker is a lightweight layer that will be sure to keep you warm without adding extra bulk.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $140

J.Crew Superplush Sherpa Full-zip Jacket

An ultra-soft Sherpa is a must-have this winter. Try out the trend and give your outfit a pop of color with this zip-up jacket, which also has plenty of convenient pockets.

To buy: jcrew.com, $128

Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7/8 Leggings

A pair of bright, comfy leggings will be sure to add a little warmth to your wardrobe, even if the temperatures outside say otherwise.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $68

J.Crew Retro Striped Jogger Pants

These vintage-inspired sweatpants are part of J.Crew's new Weekend Collection, but they're so comfy that you'll want to wear them every day.

To buy: jcrew.com, $80

Alo Yoga Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket

If you want to try the Sherpa trend but still want a versatile option, this reversible jacket from Alo Yoga is just what you're looking for. Whether you wear the Sherpa fleece or woven side out, you'll be sure to stay warm in this jacket.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $248

Lululemon Retreat Yourself Pullover

Part sweater, part sweatshirt, this cozy pullover is perfect for post-workout activities or a day curled up by the fire.

To buy: lululemon.com, $128

Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Patch-pocket Joggers

These joggers are soft and cozy but tie at the waist with a ribbon, making them just as flattering as they are comfortable.

To buy: amazon.com, from $9