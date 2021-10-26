5 Pajama and Loungewear Essentials That Enhance My State of Zen While Traveling
It's officially cozy season, which means there's never been a better time to upgrade your outdated pajamas, hoodies, and lazy-day pants. I'm a big fan of investing in buttery soft loungewear and luxurious-feeling jammies that instantly put me in a state of utter relaxation — especially when I'm traveling. If you ask me, there's no greater feeling than settling into my hotel room while wearing cute, comfy clothing after a long day exploring a new city.
Below, check out the five brands I currently can't leave home without every time I pack my suitcase.
Papinelle
If I want to sleep like a queen, I'm reaching for pretty Papinelle pajamas. This Australian brand designs simple yet beautiful sleepwear for the modern woman, and every piece from Papinelle feels like heaven on the skin. It uses ethically sourced natural fabrics (like pure silk and organic cotton) and French-inspired designs that are classic yet comfortable for hours on end. This silk set gives me luxe princess vibes and packs perfectly in a carryon suitcase.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $79
To buy: nordstrom.com, $219
JJ Winks
This innovative loungewear brand has my heart because it consistently comes out with styles that are so cute, I could honestly wear them anywhere. The tanks and nightgowns have built-in bras, so you always feel supported, and its leggings and lounge pants are unbelievably soft (and flattering). But the real hero of the season might be the new duster robe, which is so elegant that it's the first thing I grabbed when I had to unexpectedly evacuate my room during a fire alarm drill — and honestly felt so stylish in my sleepwear look.
To buy: jjwinks.com, $148
Spanx
Of course we all know and love Spanx for its body-smoothing undergarments, but its new AirLuxe loungewear collection is currently stealing my attention this season. Constructed of breathable spacer fabric that's lightweight, buttery soft, and beautifully designed, these luxe separates are now on steady rotation for everyday looks, including jetting off to the airport, running errands, and sightseeing new cities.
To buy: spanx.com, $98
To buy: spanx.com, $118
SheBird
This sexy little pajama set from SheBird is just as cute as it is comfortable. I've packed these pieces when I've traveled to tropical destinations, and am wildly obsessed with the look and feel of every piece from the brand. SheBird is a fan favorite for me because all of its tanks, dresses, and tops are also designed with built-in bras, which brilliantly saves space in your suitcase and eliminates back fat. This alluring tank is perfect for bedtime, but it could also be paired with jeans or leggings, or layered under a jacket.
To buy: shebirdshop.com, $54
To buy: shebirdshop.com, $44
Dagsmejan
If you happen to sleep hot, you'll definitely want to invest in some Dagsmejan sleepwear. This innovative European brand combines luxurious, natural fabrics with scientific sleep research to create (dare I say) the most magical sleepwear tailored to your specific body temperature, so you can sleep soundly and recover from your day. There's a collection for everyone (athletes, hot sleepers, and cold sleepers) and while they may look simple in design, trust and believe these are anything but basic. I tested a few styles and have never slept better.
To buy: dagsmejan.com, $130