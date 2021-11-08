These Oprah-approved Lounge Socks Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

The Cozy Earth Lounge Socks are made from 100 percent viscose bamboo, so they're soft, cozy, and temperature-regulating, ensuring that your feet will stay warm without overheating. They come in packs of three in a variety of colors, including neutrals like camel, gray, and cream, as well as bolder options like bright red and pine green. No matter your preference, you should be able to find a pack that fits your loungewear style. The unisex socks come in two size ranges: 5 to 7 and 7.5 to 10.