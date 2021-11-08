These Oprah-approved Lounge Socks Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long
By now, you likely know that every year, Oprah releases a list of her favorite things from the past 12 months. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021 includes a variety of cozy items, like a luxuriously soft sweatshirt jumpsuit, a stylish yet warm puffer coat, and a chic, sweater-like hoodie. The list wouldn't be complete without a pair of soft lounge socks that are comfortable enough to wear all winter long, both at home and on-the-go.
Since this set of socks from Cozy Earth has been named one of Oprah's top picks of the year, it's no surprise that they are currently the number one new release in women's calf socks on Amazon. In fact, we wouldn't be shocked if they sold out ahead of the holiday season.
The Cozy Earth Lounge Socks are made from 100 percent viscose bamboo, so they're soft, cozy, and temperature-regulating, ensuring that your feet will stay warm without overheating. They come in packs of three in a variety of colors, including neutrals like camel, gray, and cream, as well as bolder options like bright red and pine green. No matter your preference, you should be able to find a pack that fits your loungewear style. The unisex socks come in two size ranges: 5 to 7 and 7.5 to 10.
To buy: amazon.com, $36 for pack of three pairs
And while these socks are brand new, they join the ranks of shopper-loved products, like pajamas, loungewear, and bedding, which are also made from soft, moisture-wicking bamboo, shoppable on both Amazon and Cozy Earth's website. Whether you're looking for a holiday gift or a cozy addition to your winter lounge wardrobe, these ultra-soft socks are a must-have. You'll want to buy them right now while they're still in stock since Oprah's favorite products tend to sell out quickly.
Be sure to check out more of our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021, like our favorite items under $100 (which includes these socks).
