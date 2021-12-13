Create a Cozy-Chic Cabin Vibe With These 15 Amazon Home Essentials

There's something so charming about a mountain escape during the winter, and now that it's officially snuggle season, there's never been a better time to update your space with inviting touches reminiscent of a cozy cabin. During a recent getaway to picturesque Big Bear Lake, California, Southern California's premiere four-season mountain lake escape destination in the San Bernardino National Forest, I had the good fortune of staying at Midnight Moon Cabins, a posh-yet-rustic rental property that boasts modern designer decor elements that felt elevated instead of ordinary.