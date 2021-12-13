Create a Cozy-Chic Cabin Vibe With These 15 Amazon Home Essentials
There's something so charming about a mountain escape during the winter, and now that it's officially snuggle season, there's never been a better time to update your space with inviting touches reminiscent of a cozy cabin. During a recent getaway to picturesque Big Bear Lake, California, Southern California's premiere four-season mountain lake escape destination in the San Bernardino National Forest, I had the good fortune of staying at Midnight Moon Cabins, a posh-yet-rustic rental property that boasts modern designer decor elements that felt elevated instead of ordinary.
Turns out, entrepreneur-turned-designer Sarah Salvatore made it her mission to create an updated, luxurious cabin experience for families, couples, and adventurers alike. "Many of the available cabins in the area were dated and old fashioned. Our goal was to bring the Big Bear cabin experience into modern times while fully preserving the outdoorsy, all-natural mountain resort ambiance that defines the area," she explained to Travel + Leisure.
Inspired to recreate this enchanting aesthetic ourselves, we tapped Amazon Discover Rooms for a little shopping help and asked Salvatore to guide us along the way, too.
"Cabins are meant to be welcoming and comfortable refuges with natural textures and familiar elements so that you feel loved and surrounded by nature even when you are inside," she says. Salvatore offered these helpful decorating tips to capture that magical woodsy cabin vibe we can't get enough of this season:
- Mix and match patterns and textures. Use faux fur, leather, and soft chunky knits as often as possible.
- A luxe leather sofa or chair makes for a big statement, no matter the size of your space.
- Use greenery to bring the outside in. Faux pine trees are easy to incorporate into your home and offer a visual moment of relaxation.
- Incorporate natural wood and stone when you can. Branches, paneling, or even a large rock found while on a nature hike make great cabin decor.
To buy: amazon.com, $220
Decorative Touches
Cozy Comforts
- Faux Fur Pillow Cover, $18
- Benevolence LA Pine Candle, $16 (orig. $20)
- Ashler Home Faux Fur Rug, $20
- Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket, $57
- Lvylov Fluffy Faux Fur Blanket, $25
Entertaining Essentials
- Brentwood Stainless Steel S'mores Maker, $42
- Cabin Porn Hardcover Book, $18
- Modern Matte Black and Gold Wine Glass Tumblers, $40 (orig. $48)
- Vinyl Record Player, $56 (orig. $66)
Here's to creating a warm cabin-like vibe wherever you are.
