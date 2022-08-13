This Lightweight Travel Tote That Comes in More Than 80 Colors Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

Amazon shoppers say it’s “perfect” for long travel days.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond is an associate ecommerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she primarily works on the Travel + Leisure brand. She writes about all things travel gear, including everything from the best suitcases to the most comfortable travel clothing.
Published on August 13, 2022

Covelin Large Canvas Tote
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

A good tote bag will take you from the airport all the way to a day of sightseeing once you've reached your destination. If you're looking for a versatile bag that you can take just about anywhere, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect option in the Covelin Large Canvas Tote. And right now, the already affordable bag is on sale for as little as $10, making it the perfect time to shop. Keep reading to find out why it's the top-selling tote bag on Amazon right now.

The Covelin Large Canvas Tote is spacious, durable, and fashionable — a hard balance to strike for an everyday bag. It's made from sturdy cotton canvas and features a zippered closure to keep your belongings secure inside. The bag has a wide strap that will fit comfortably on your shoulder, and it's adjustable so you can also wear it across your body for convenience. Inside, you'll find two slip pockets where you can store your phone, wallet, or other small essentials that you want to keep within reach.

The tote is available in a whopping 82 colors (yep, you read that right), including a variety of basic shades, like black, gray, white, and olive green, as well as bold hues like bright pink, blue, and purple.

Covelin Large Canvas Tote
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $20)

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the tote, giving it more than 15,000 five-star ratings. One buyer took it on a trip to Europe and said it's "perfect for the long travel days." Another wrote that they "just spent about 17 hours traveling and it held up great through multiple checkpoints and airports, being tossed around, and shoved under airplane seats." They continued, "[I] appreciate the zipper closure so none of my stuff could be stolen or spill out.

Other reviewers compliment how spacious the bag is, with one writing, "I wanted a 'catch all' bag for during the week to carry to and from work." They added, "I have been thoroughly impressed by this bag! It holds everything I need day to day (umbrella, planner, wallet, sunglasses, keys, etc)." The same shopper even said they've taken four flights with the tote and washed it and "it still looks brand new." It's also worth noting that the bag is easy to carry all day long, since one buyer highlighted that "the strap is comfortable and never hurts my shoulder." Plus, the pockets will help you stay organized: "The inside pockets make it so easy to find my sunglasses and keys while I walk to the car," one reviewer wrote.

Covelin Large Canvas Tote
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

Covelin Large Canvas Tote
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $20)

A tote bag is always a good idea, and if you're in the market for a new one, don't miss out on this pick from Covelin while it's on sale for as little as $10. At that price, you may even want to add more than one color to your collection.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $10.

