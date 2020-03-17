Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

17 Brands to Support That Have Closed Stores but Are Still Paying Employees (Video)

As public health officials continue to advocate for social distancing and other precautions to curb the coronavirus outbreak, retail stores all over the country are shutting their doors. And while brick-and-mortar stores may be closed, many brands are continuing to compensate store employees as well as operate their e-commerce businesses with corporate employees working remotely.

Keep reading for more information about brands that are closing retail stores, but continuing to pay employees during this time.

Allbirds

Allbirds, the sustainable shoe brand known for its knit sneakers, has closed all retail stores in the U.S. and Europe from March 15 to 27. All employees will still receive full pay and benefits during this time, and the brand's online store will also still run.

Lululemon

Activewear brand Lululemon will close all retail stores until March 27, according to a statement from CEO Calvin McDonald. The statement relayed that store employees will be paid for all hours they were scheduled to work during the closure.

Warby Parker

In a statement from its co-founders, Warby Parker told customers that it would close all retail stores until March 27, though its retail team members will be compensated during this time. The statement also said that Warby Parker's online store and apps will remain live, as will its Home Try-on service.

Outdoor Voices

Trendy activewear brand Outdoor Voices will close all retail stores until March 27, according to a statement on its website. The statement confirmed that shop associates will be compensated during this time and the brand's online store will still be active.

J.Crew

In a statement from its CEO, the brand announced that it will be closing all J.Crew and J.Crew Factory stores until March 28. The statement also confirmed that store associates will be paid during this time frame.

Madewell

Madewell, the sister brand of J.Crew, announced that it will also close all stores and suspend community events until March 28, but store associates will be paid during this time.

Everlane

Everlane, known for its comfortable shoes and modern basics, has closed all retail stores until March 28. The company confirmed that store employees will be compensated while stores are closed. In an FAQ on its website, Everlane said that its factories remain open for the time being, and new products will continue to be launched online. The brand is also holding a $50 denim sale through March 22.

Urban Outfitters

In a statement, Urban Outfitters announced that it would close all its stores until at least March 28. Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, and Nuuly also fall under the brand's approximate 600 store locations, according to CNBC. The company will continue to pay employees, as well as operate e-commerce and subscription businesses.

Away

Away, known for its stylish luggage, announced in an email that it will close all retail stores for at least two weeks, beginning March 16. The brand will also delay its upcoming store opening in Dallas, Texas. The email confirmed that all employees and store associates will be paid during this time.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom announced in an email that it will close all stores in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, beginning March 17. Digital styling, online order pickup, and other curbside services are still available at full-line stores, "as we are allowed by local regulations," according to the statement.

Bloomingdale's

In an update from its Chairman and CEO, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close all full line and outlet stores until March 31. Store associates will be paid during this time.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus announced via email that it will close all stores, including Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call, until March 31. The statement also confirmed that store associates affected by the closures will be paid for the two-week period.

Rothy's

Sustainable shoe brand Rothy's released a statement announcing that it will close its four retail stores until March 31, and will pay store employees during this time.

Men's Wearhouse

In a statement posted on its website, Men's Wearhouse announced it will close all retail stores through the end of March. The company will pay employees during this period and continue to operate its online store. Rental, custom, and ship-to-store orders are still available for pickup. Additionally, the company is offering discounts and full refunds to customers whose events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Saks Fifth Avenue

In a statement from its President, Marc Metrick, Saks Fifth Avenue announced it will close all retail stores in the U.S. and Canada until April 1. Its online store will still be in operation and the company will pay store employees for their scheduled hours during this period.

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma announced it will close all retail stores in North America until April 2, and will pay retail associates as scheduled during this two-week period. The company's online store is still open, and it will continue its "buy-online-pick-up-in-store" service as local regulations allow.

Vans

In an email statement, Vans, known for its classic, skate-style sneakers, said that it will close all retail stores in the U.S. and Canada until April 5, and store associates will receive full pay and benefits during the closure.