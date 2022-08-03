This Lightweight Travel Backpack Is Waterproof, Spacious, and on Sale for As Little As $38 Right Now

With lost luggage unfortunately becoming a regular occurrence this summer, it would make sense if you plan to only travel with a carry-on bag on your next flight. Luckily you don't need to look far to find one, since Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect option with the Coowoz Travel Carry-on Backpack — and it's on sale right now.

It may look like your average backpack at first but what makes it unique is that it zips open like a suitcase, which makes it so much easier to see all your belongings. The carry-on backpack allows you to go hands-free while traveling thanks to its adjustable shoulder straps that are padded for extra comfort.

The travel bag is waterproof, and it even has a built-in USB charger, so you can keep your phone and devices juiced up no matter where you go. If you're worried that the backpack wouldn't provide enough space, don't be. Shoppers say it actually holds more than than they can fit in their normal carry-on bags.

To buy: amazon.com, from $38 (originally $48)

Not only does it give you enough storage space for a week-long trip but it also has a pocket or compartment for just about everything to keep all your essentials organized. In addition to a roomy main compartment, the travel bag also has a shoe compartment at the bottom, a separate wet bag to hold damp items, a padded laptop sleeve, and an assortment of different sized pockets to hold everything from tablets to pens to cell phones, and more.

"This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item," said one shopper who added, "You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week, [and it] has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics." Another raved, "I love this travel backpack! It's easy to pack and fits so much."

Even better, the bag has a luggage strap across the back, so if you do check a suitcase, you can hook the backpack to the luggage handle for added convenience. The popular carry-on backpack comes in 18 different styles, and several of them are on sale right now. The black colorway is marked down to just $38 (its lowest price in the past 30 days) when you apply an on-site coupon. No matter which option you prefer, shoppers say this on-sale travel backpack is definitely a "must" for your next trip.

