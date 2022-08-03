This Lightweight Travel Backpack Is Waterproof, Spacious, and on Sale for As Little As $38 Right Now

It even has a built-in USB charger.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart

Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.

Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.

Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.

She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.

​​Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Published on August 3, 2022
Published on August 3, 2022

Coowoz Travel Backpack
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

With lost luggage unfortunately becoming a regular occurrence this summer, it would make sense if you plan to only travel with a carry-on bag on your next flight. Luckily you don't need to look far to find one, since Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect option with the Coowoz Travel Carry-on Backpack — and it's on sale right now.

It may look like your average backpack at first but what makes it unique is that it zips open like a suitcase, which makes it so much easier to see all your belongings. The carry-on backpack allows you to go hands-free while traveling thanks to its adjustable shoulder straps that are padded for extra comfort.

The travel bag is waterproof, and it even has a built-in USB charger, so you can keep your phone and devices juiced up no matter where you go. If you're worried that the backpack wouldn't provide enough space, don't be. Shoppers say it actually holds more than than they can fit in their normal carry-on bags.

Coowoz Travel Backpack
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $38 (originally $48)

Not only does it give you enough storage space for a week-long trip but it also has a pocket or compartment for just about everything to keep all your essentials organized. In addition to a roomy main compartment, the travel bag also has a shoe compartment at the bottom, a separate wet bag to hold damp items, a padded laptop sleeve, and an assortment of different sized pockets to hold everything from tablets to pens to cell phones, and more.

"This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item," said one shopper who added, "You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week, [and it] has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics." Another raved, "I love this travel backpack! It's easy to pack and fits so much."

Even better, the bag has a luggage strap across the back, so if you do check a suitcase, you can hook the backpack to the luggage handle for added convenience. The popular carry-on backpack comes in 18 different styles, and several of them are on sale right now. The black colorway is marked down to just $38 (its lowest price in the past 30 days) when you apply an on-site coupon. No matter which option you prefer, shoppers say this on-sale travel backpack is definitely a "must" for your next trip.

Coowoz Travel Backpack
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $38 (originally $48)

