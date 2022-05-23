This Spacious Under-$50 Travel Backpack Can Hold Up to 5 Days' Worth of Clothing
Staying organized while traveling, especially when you're packing light, can be tricky. A spacious backpack with plenty of handy compartments for clothing, shoes, a laptop, and more essentials is not only hard to come by, but many options are quite pricey. Amazon shoppers, however, found one sleek, durable backpack that's perfect to use as a personal bag or carry-on and for road trips — and it's less than $50.
The Coowoz Large Travel Backpack is made with a waterproof polyester exterior, which will protect your belongings inside and stand up to wear and tear while traveling. It features adjustable padded shoulder straps, as well as mesh panels on the back and straps to promote breathability and a comfortable fit with even weight distribution. You'll also find a trolley sleeve that allows you to secure the backpack on top of a rolling suitcase with ease.
On the outside of the bag, there's a front zippered pocket with wet and dry compartments, a padded laptop sleeve, and a shoe pocket. Plus, an external USB port that can connect to your portable charger inside the bag will make keeping your devices charged on the go simple and convenient, especially if you're stuck in an airport or train station without access to an outlet.
When you open the backpack, which unzips fully like a suitcase to make packing easier, there's a roomy main compartment that's ideal for storing clothing and accessories. According to the brand, it's designed to hold three to five days worth of necessities. The front panel of the bag features several helpful pockets to help keep you organized, including a sleeve for books and magazines, a mesh zippered pocket, and a deep slip pocket.
The backpack is available in five colors: black, beige, blue, pink, and purple, as well as four other versions with a different pocket configuration. And some colors and styles are five percent off when you apply an on-site coupon.
While the bag may be newer to Amazon, it's already raking in rave reviews from customers. One shopper said "this bag holds everything I need for a 4-day getaway with room to spare." They also noted that "it feels very light and comfortable on my back fully packed." Another reviewer echoed this sentiment, saying they were "surprised how much you can fit into it with so many compartments," adding that they "used it as a cabin bag for a 3-night overseas stay and it was perfect."
Despite its affordable price tag, shoppers compliment the high-quality look and feel of the backpack. One even said "it's comparable to my husband's $200 backpack from Nomatic." Another customer mentioned that they preferred the Coowoz backpack over more expensive options from eBags and Osprey.
If you're looking for a spacious backpack that's easy to keep organized and comfortable to carry, we have a feeling you'll want to check out this affordable option from Coowoz before your next trip.
