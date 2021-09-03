Amazon Shoppers Say This 3-piece Luggage Set Makes Walking Through the Airport a 'Dream,' and It's $110 Off
The most popular travel season may be coming to a close, but it's never a bad time to stock up on quality luggage — especially when you can save big. You might have had a hard time finding options due to that suitcase shortage back in July (you can thank cabin fever and vaccine availability for that!), but as Labor Day weekend approaches, things are a little different.
Amazon doesn't just have quality suitcases in stock, but also at big discounts, like this three-piece luggage set by Coolife. Normally $300, it's currently on sale for 37 percent off. That's over $100 in savings!
Buying a suitcase online can be hit or miss, but Amazon shoppers are raving about this particular set. It comes with three spinner suitcases — a 20-inch, a 24-inch, and a 28-inch — in an elegant white finish, making the trio the perfect travel companion for quick weekend getaway and extended trips alike. The exterior of each suitcase is composed of a polycarbonate-ABS material, resulting in an impact-resistant shell. There are also molded corners to help absorb shock while the bags get tossed around throughout travel. And customers assure that despite their heavy-duty durability, the suitcases are super lightweight to lift and wheel around.
To buy: amazon.com, $190 (originally $300)
Speaking of wheeling around, each suitcase has a three-step adjustable handle and spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees — and they do so silently. This makes walking through the airport and down the cabin aisle a "dream," according to some Amazon customers. (Who would have thought that was even possible!) The set also has a TSA-approved lock, which you can set with a combination of numbers, that allows agents to open and inspect your belongings without damaging your bag. So you can rest knowing your belongings are safe and sound.
As far as packing goes, Coolife's suitcases feature organizational pockets for easy storing. The 20-inch suitcase, which weighs just under 7 pounds, can store clothes for up to four days of travel, according to the brand, while the 8-pound/24-inch suitcase holds enough clothes for up to a week of travel. The largest suitcase in the set weighs 10.8 pounds and can hold enough clothes for a nine-day trip.
With hundreds of five-star ratings highlighting the luggage set's durability, quality, and mobility, it's almost a no-brainer to take advantage of this Labor Day weekend Sale. Now the only question is, to which destination will you be taking this new set?
