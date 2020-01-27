This Is One of Amazon’s Top-selling Suitcases — and It’s Only $60

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

There are plenty of carry-on suitcases on the market that will have no trouble getting you to and from your destination, but when one bag rises to the top of the Amazon best sellers list, we take notice. The Coolife 20-inch Spinner Suitcase is one of the top-selling pieces of luggage on Amazon, and it's easy to see why, thanks to over 1,000 rave reviews from satisfied customers.

While this style of bag is available 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch sizes, the small carry-on size is a favorite among shoppers. It's made with a hard, durable polycarbonate shell than can withstand the bumps and drops that come with everyday travel. The 360-degree spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver across a variety of surfaces, whether you're rushing through an airport or walking on uneven streets. Plus, an adjustable aluminum telescopic handle adds to the easy maneuverability. On the inside of the bag, you'll find multiple zippered mesh pockets and tie down straps, giving you plenty of room and organization.

Amazon shoppers love this suitcase, as evidenced by the many complimentary reviews they've left about this bag. "Bought this for a last minute trip where I needed to bring a carry-on. The swivel wheels allow for extra flexibility when running through the airport. The lightweight design makes it easy to place into and remove from overhead bins on the plane. The color is great and the lock adds extra security if I decide to have my bag checked-in for the future," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper praised the quality of the bag despite its low price. "I've heard that luggage is one thing you should always pay top dollar for because you get what you pay for. Well, not in this case. This thing is made very well and looks great. I'm very happy I bought it instead of paying 3-5 times more for something equally good."

