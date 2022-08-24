This Carry-on Suitcase Has One Handy Feature That Will Help You Stay Organized

If you're headed out on a weekend getaway, road trip, or just prefer to pack light for every vacation, a good carry-on suitcase is a must-have in your luggage arsenal. You'll want a bag that's durable enough to hold up through long flights, car rides, and hours spent maneuvering through city streets and airports, as well as one that will keep your belongings organized. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a stylish, convenient, and surprisingly affordable hardshell carry-on with one feature (an exterior zippered pocket) that makes it stand out from many other suitcases on the market for the price.

The Coolife 20-inch Carry-on Suitcase is made with a durable yet lightweight shell that will protect your belongings inside and resist scratches on the outside, thanks to a textured finish. Unlike many hardside suitcases, this carry-on has an exterior zippered pocket where you can keep your laptop (up to 13.3 inches in height), and other small essentials that you want to keep within close reach. Inside the bag, you'll find that one side has compression straps to keep clothing secure during travel and the other side features a zippered main compartment and two small zippered pockets.

The bag is available in three colors: navy blue, light pink, and gray. And if you want even more options, you can also shop a set of two suitcases (a 20-inch carry-on and 28-inch checked bag) in the same colors, as well as white.

To buy: amazon.com, $120

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers rave about the suitcase, with many complimenting its durability and sleek design. One shopper said, "This suitcase was perfect for my business trip, adding, "I love that it has a place for my laptop and locks on it as well. [It is] easy to maneuver through the airport and fits nicely in the overhead compartment in the airplane. Speaking to its durable build, a buyer emphasized that both the carry-on and large suitcases held up well after taking them "all around the cobblestone streets, up and down stairs, [and] in and out of trains," calling them "cute and sturdy."

Unsurprisingly, plenty of shoppers specifically call out the front hardshell pocket as one of their favorite features. "[I] Love the fact I can put my laptop in the front pocket and no longer have to carry it in my backpack," one wrote. Another pointed out that the pocket "gives me easy access while at the airport without having to open the main section."

If you're looking for a new carry-on suitcase to help you reach your next destination in style, don't miss out on this pick from Coolife. If you like the look of the carry-on, you might as well go ahead and buy the 2-piece set with the checked suitcase as well.

