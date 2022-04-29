Shoppers Are Calling This the 'Perfect Cover-up' — and It Provides UPF 50 Sun Protection

Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to up your sun protection game. While protecting your skin from the sun should be something you focus on year-round, you're likely going to spend more time t outdoors now that the weather is warmer. Even if you're diligent about applying sunscreen throughout the day, harmful UV rays can unfortunately still penetrate some clothing and do some serious damage — that's why Amazon shoppers love the Coolibar Catalina Cover-Up Dress. In fact, many are calling it the "perfect cover-up."