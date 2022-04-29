Shoppers Are Calling This the 'Perfect Cover-up' — and It Provides UPF 50 Sun Protection
Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to up your sun protection game. While protecting your skin from the sun should be something you focus on year-round, you're likely going to spend more time t outdoors now that the weather is warmer. Even if you're diligent about applying sunscreen throughout the day, harmful UV rays can unfortunately still penetrate some clothing and do some serious damage — that's why Amazon shoppers love the Coolibar Catalina Cover-Up Dress. In fact, many are calling it the "perfect cover-up."
Hundreds of reviewers have given the cute swimsuit cover-up a perfect five-star rating because it's lightweight, comfortable, and provides UPF 50 protection, meaning it blocks 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays, which can cause sun damage and skin cancer. The long-sleeve dress features two spacious front pockets, and it even has a hood for added sun protection.
The dress hits midway on the thigh which makes it perfect for throwing on over a bathing suit, but it's still short enough to comfortably layer over a pair of leggings or jeans if you prefer to wear it as a top. While the material is not water-resistant, shoppers say it does dry quickly if it does happen to get wet while you're at the beach or pool.
Most customers bought the sun-protective dress to wear as a swim cover-up, but some say it also makes a great "throw-on dress" to wear to casual events like backyard BBQs or while running errands. Others say it's a great vacation piece. One owner said it was "perfect for the beach" and that it's "worth the money to not get sunburned." Another wrote, "the fit is flattering, and it transitions from beach to restaurants with ease."
One reviewer who lives in Florida and is a dermatology nurse raved about the dress's protective qualities and versatility. "I wear it as a nightgown, dress, cover-up, and robe on my patio when I'm sitting outside with the hoodie up," they wrote, adding, "[I] have shopped around for sun protective clothing and hands down Coolibar has the best clothing."
Perhaps best of all, the Coolibar cover-up ranges in size from XXS to 3XL, and there are 18 styles to choose from including simple solids, classic stripes, and pretty paisley prints. Prices start at just $27.
Whether you plan on purchasing it to wear to the beach, while on vacation, or even just as an everyday dress, this affordable and protective cover-up dress is definitely a smart buy if you'll be spending time outdoors this summer. Shop one for yourself below.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.