These Stylish 2-in-1 Backpacks Magically Convert Into Tote Bags — and They're All Under $50

This Cluci convertible backpack has racked up more than 11,000 five-star ratings, and it's easy to see why. The lightweight bag has a removable shoulder strap, as well as two adjustable backpack straps. Shoppers love how much it can hold and the fact that it opens up from the back to keep your belongings safe. Even better, it comes in 55 different colors and prints, including classic solids, cool camo designs, and funky animal prints — so it should be super easy to find a style or two that you love. "I got this bag for traveling after someone tried to unzip my other backpack in Paris," one shopper wrote. They added, "It's stylish and keeps my things safe since the zipper is against my back."