These Stylish 2-in-1 Backpacks Magically Convert Into Tote Bags — and They're All Under $50
Any traveler will tell you that there's nothing better than a multipurpose product.. Not only will they help make traveling easier, but they'll also save you space in your suitcase. One of our favorite multifunctional travel essentials has to be convertible backpacks. These handy 2-in-1 bags easily transform into stylish totes — allowing you to style the bag in different ways depending on the occasion.
There are tons of options on the market, Amazon alone has more than 2,000 styles to choose from, including high-end options from trusted travel brands like Baggalini and Samsonite. But the online retailer also has a wide variety of affordable backpack totes that are just as stylish and durable as their more expensive counterparts.
To help you find a high-quality option that won't break your budget, we scoured through customer reviews to find out which convertible backpack tote bags shoppers loved the most. Each item highlighted below has rave reviews detailing exactly why they are so beloved. Perhaps best of all, every single option can be yours for less than $50 — and some are as low as $28.
Whether you're looking for a sleek leather style, a trendy boho-inspired option, or even a 2-in-1 bag that has anti-theft capabilities, there's a convertible backpack for just about everyone on this list. Keep reading to learn more about all our top affordable picks, and shop one for yourself before your next trip. Trust us, you won't regret it.
Zocilor Multipurpose Backpack
This Zocilor backpack is an Amazon best-seller for a reason. Not only does the spacious bag have a pocket for everything, but you can wear it in three different ways. You can wear it over both shoulders as a backpack, use the detachable strap to carry it on your shoulder like a tote, or grab the top handle for an easy grip. It's big enough to fit 10-inch tablets and most magazines. Even better, there are 23 styles to choose from. One shopper called it a "great backpack" before adding, "I love that it has so many pockets and that you can use it different ways."
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $54)
Ecosusi Convertible Backpack
If you're looking for an ultra-sleek convertible backpack that you can carry to the office or on work trips, consider this vegan leather Ecosusi. Its minimalist design will look good with everything, and it's spacious enough to hold a 14-inch laptop. In addition to a roomy main compartment, it has a front pocket and a hidden zippered back pocket where you can store important items like your passport or keys. One customer who raved about how versatile and stylish the backpack is wrote, "I use it for work, but I would definitely use it as an everyday backpack or carry-on bag for a flight!"
To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $62)
Cyureay Conbertible Tote Daypack
How cute is this boxy color block option by Cyureay? The adorable backpack is made from a durable nylon material that's also waterproof, so your belongings will stay safe and dry even if you get caught in the rain. The convertible tote is also padded along the bottom, sides, and back to protect your items inside and make it much more comfortable to carry. Perhaps best of all, it has a built-in USB port, meaning you can charge your devices while you're on the go. Reviewers say all these smart details make it a stellar travel bag. "It has a ton of pockets, so it is great as a carry-on bag for the airplane," one shopper said.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Shangri-la Convertible Backpack
This hobo purse-inspired convertible backpack by Shangri-la is made from a cotton canvas material that reviewers say feels sturdy and high-quality. The main compartment has a padded sleeve for laptops or tablets, and it has a magnetic closure to keep all your stuff safe and secure. Customers say it's super easy to convert the bag from a tote to a backpack, and they love how much it can hold. Many shoppers say it's great for moms on the go, with one writing, "I am a mom of three and needed a bag to bring snacks, etc..., for my kids when going on adventures. This is a perfect size for our stuff."
To buy: amazon.com, $28
Travelon Anti-Theft Convertible Backpack
If you're worried about being pickpocketed, consider investing in this Travelon anti-theft option. Along with an RFID-blocking organization panel, the travel bag is also made from a slash-resistant material, and it has a hidden wire inside the straps that make them impossible to cut. You can also lock the main compartment, and the bag's lock-down hardware lets you attach it to a chair, table, or another sturdy object when you aren't holding it. When you want to use it as a tote, you can just disconnect the backpack straps and tuck them into a slip pocket in the back. No wonder one shopper called it an "amazing travel and everyday tote" because it has "so many compartments and everything feels secure."
To buy: amazon.com, $48 (originally $95)
Telena Backpack Purse
Looking for a bag that will keep you organized? Check out this Telena convertible backpack. The cute accessory has a variety of different-sized pockets and compartments that will hold just about everything. The large main compartment has an inner zippered pocket, two inner slot pockets, and a laptop pocket. Plus the vegan leather bag has an additional back zippered pocket, three front zippered pockets, and two side pockets. One customer wrote, "I get great compliments on it and can fit a ton," adding that they've enjoyed the bag for "everyday use, travel, and hiking."
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Cluci Backpack Purse
This Cluci convertible backpack has racked up more than 11,000 five-star ratings, and it's easy to see why. The lightweight bag has a removable shoulder strap, as well as two adjustable backpack straps. Shoppers love how much it can hold and the fact that it opens up from the back to keep your belongings safe. Even better, it comes in 55 different colors and prints, including classic solids, cool camo designs, and funky animal prints — so it should be super easy to find a style or two that you love. "I got this bag for traveling after someone tried to unzip my other backpack in Paris," one shopper wrote. They added, "It's stylish and keeps my things safe since the zipper is against my back."
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $60)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.