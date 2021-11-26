These 20 Comfy Shoes Are Massively Discounted for Black Friday — but Only for a Limited Time
Whether you're looking for a sturdy walking shoe for your next vacation, a cozy slipper for lazy days indoors, or a sensible sneaker for workouts and weekend wear, Black Friday is the best time to score epic savings on all sorts of comfy shoes. Retailers like Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, DSW, and Zappos have all slashed their prices on feel-good footwear that doesn't sacrifice on style, so you can step into the holiday season with your best foot forward.
Lucky for you, we scoured the Internet for the very best Black Friday deals on comfy shoes and found plenty of promising picks from top brands like Adidas, Nike, Ugg, and Tory Burch. Shop our favorites for both men and women, featuring ouch-free offerings like shock absorption technology, memory-foam insoles, arch support, and breathable fabrics.
Best Black Friday Comfy Shoe Deals at a Glance
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $39 (originally $70); amazon.com
- Vince Magda Flat, $110 (originally $195); nordstromrack.com
- Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot, from $58 (originally $100); amazon.com
- Dr. Scholl's Brilliance Wide-calf Riding Boot, from $60 (originally $120); amazon.com
- Ugg Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper, $60 (originally $80); nordstromrack.com
- Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, from $34 (originally $65); amazon.com
- Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot, $124 (originally $165); nordstrom.com
- Halluci Plush Cross-band Slippers, $17 with coupon (originally $24); amazon.com
Score royal-recommended picks, like Kate Middleton's exact Superga sneakers and these Meghan Markle-loved Reebok's — both on sale at Amazon, as are the ultra-comfortable Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes that now start at just $39. Also deeply discounted, Nike's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes are now outrageously affordable with a generous 20 percent savings at Nordstrom.
In fact, the retailer is full of great deals on top brands, like the fan favorite Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, which are up to 38 percent off on select colors. Nordstrom Rack, too, is offering massive savings on top of it's already affordable prices; shop the Vince Magda Flat for nearly 60 percent off. Even trendy brands like Birdies are running sales on some of its most popular styles — including the Starling Flat, while Margaux is offering 20 percent off sitewide with deals on its ultra-comfortable Demi Flat, plus the office-appropriate Penny Loafer and Mule.
Splash into even more savings with over 25 percent off on both Hunter's Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot and Sperry's Saltwater Duck Boot. Also perfect for winter weather — and equally comfortable, the LifeStride Paloma Ankle Booties and Dr. Scholl's Brilliance Wide-calf Riding Boots from Amazon cover all bases for casual wear.
When you're ready to enjoy a night in at home, cozy up to plenty of serious savings on slippers — like 25 percent off Ugg's Pearle Faux Fur-lined Scuff Slippers at Nordstrom Rack. Available at Amazon, these Dearfoams Shearling Scuff Slippers offer a similar look at a more gift-friendly $50 price, while the Isotoner Chevron Micro-terry Ballerina Slippers and Halluci Plush Cross-band Slippers each ring in under $25.
And don't forget about the men in your life — Ugg also has great slipper deals for him, including this loafer-style indoor/outdoor pair that's now 25 percent off. Shop sneakers from Nike and Adidas for both active and casual wear, while for work, dinners, and more formal occasions, Amazon's best-selling Clarks chukka boots are now 41 percent off.
All of these comfy shoe styles are discounted for a limited time, so step to it while they're still on sale.
The Best Comfy Sneaker Deals for Women
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $39 (originally $70); amazon.com
- Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, from $34 (originally $65); amazon.com
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $128 (originally $160); nordstrom.com
- Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker, from $43 (originally $75); amazon.com
The Best Comfy Flats Deals for Women
- Margaux the Demi Flat, $143 (originally $178); margauxny.com
- Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, from $140 (originally $228); nordstrom.com
- Vince Magda Flat, $110 (originally $195); nordstromrack.com
- Birdies the Starling Flat, $79 (originally $105); birdies.com
The Best Comfy Boot Deals for Women
- Dr. Scholl's Brilliance Wide-calf Riding Boot, from $60 (originally $120); amazon.com
- Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot, $124 (originally $165); nordstrom.com
- LifeStride Paloma Ankle Booties, $44 (originally $80); amazon.com
- Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot, $85 (originally $130); zappos.com
The Best Comfy Slipper Deals for Women
- Ugg Pearle Faux Fur-lined Scuff Slipper, $60 (originally $80); nordstromrack.com
- Dearfoams Fireside Water Resistant Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper, $42 (originally $75); amazon.com
- Isotoner Chevron Micro-terry Ballerina Slipper, from $9 with coupon (originally $26); amazon.com
- Halluci Plush Cross-band Slippers, from $18 (originally $24); amazon.com
The Best Comfy Shoe Deals for Men
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $40 (originally $65); amazon.com
- Ugg Ascot Uggpure Lined Slipper, $80 (originally $120); nordstromrack.com
- Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot, from $58 (originally $100); amazon.com
- Nike Court Legacy Sneaker, $45 with code "BFDEAL" (originally $60); dsw.com