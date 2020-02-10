Why These Comfy Jeans Have Replaced Leggings as My Go-to Travel Pants

Image zoom Courtesy of Banana Republic

According to most travelers, boarding a plane — especially a long-haul flight — should be done wearing the comfiest clothes in your closet. Some frequent fliers even opt for pajamas on board. But Banana Republic’s stretchable and ultra-comfy mid-rise skinny jeans are here to let you know choosing between comfort and style on flights is a thing of the past.

Banana Republic was once known as a one-stop-shop for quality adventure attire (think safari, mountain climbing, and jungle trek threads). While the store’s style has evolved into more wearable, everyday fashion over the last 30 years, the movable, everlasting quality remains. The brand’s mid-rise skinny jeans are a testament to that — with soft, mid-weight denim and high-stretch construction, these might as well be a pair of leggings, and indestructible ones at that.

But that’s not to say they’re your typical “comfy pants” either. Unlike your worn, old weekend sweats that seldom see the outdoors, these jeans were meant to be seen. Available in trendy hues like peach, white, black, and blue denim, the mid-rise skinny jeans will complement all your favorite tops and shoes. That means you can wear them anywhere straight off the plane, whether your destination is a restaurant, business meeting, or seaside shopping district. Dress them up or dress them down — either way, they’ll keep you comfy all day long, and you’ll stay looking sleek in the process.

It’s worth noting that Banana Republic’s jeans often come with a slightly higher price tag than those sold at similar retailers, but that’s only because BR’s pants are built to last through years of wears and washes. In other words, you’ll have them for years to come.

