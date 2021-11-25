These Comfy Amazon Leggings Are 43% Off for Black Friday — and They Have Thousands of Perfect Ratings

It's no secret that leggings have become a way of life in recent years. From workouts and yoga classes to running errands and lounging around the house, leggings can do it all — as long as you're wearing the right pair. Avid legging-wearers will tell you the best pairs on the market are comfy yet compressive and made of a stretchy, durable fabric — and most agree there is no room for see-through material in the equation.