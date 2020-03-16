We Found the Best Comfy Designer Shoes at Nordstrom

By Madeline Diamond
March 16, 2020
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

It can be hard to find shoes that are both cute and comfortable. Despite their hefty price tag, designer shoes are often your best bet when it comes to finding a balance between style and function. From soft leather loafers that mold to your feet to block-heeled sandals, we found 10 designer shoe options that customers are raving about. 

Keep reading for our favorite comfortable designer shoe picks, all of which can be found at Nordstrom

1 of 10

Chloé Story Convertible Loafer

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These beautiful leather loafers have a flexible heel, so you can wear it folded up or folded down for the look of a slip-on mule. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $695

2 of 10

Gucci GG Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These classic leather sandals stand out thanks to their gorgeous gold buckle detailing. Plus, a block heel makes them easy to walk in. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $730

3 of 10

Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Pump

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These glossy leather pumps make a statement, especially in this rich red shade. Plus, they have plenty of arch support.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $595

4 of 10

Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Mules are the perfect easy travel shoe, and this version from Gucci is no different. Shoppers say the rich leather molded to their feet within minutes of wearing the loafers. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $695

5 of 10

Prada Pointy Toe Pump

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Pointed toe pumps aren't always known as the most comfortable shoes, but shoppers rave about how easy these Prada heels are to wear.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $675

6 of 10

Burberry Pryle TB Monogram Block Heel Bootie

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A block heel and adjustable ankle strap makes these leather booties easy to wear and walk in. A gold buckle adds just enough flair to dress up any outfit.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $850

7 of 10

Jimmy Choo Lang Patent Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

For formal dressing, Jimmy Choo has long been a go-to designer. These stilettos are beloved by shoppers who say they can dance in them for hours.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $795

8 of 10

Prada Platform Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The chunky heel and low platform on these sandals not only provides a chic, vintage vibe, but it also makes them way more comfortable than your average heels.  

To buy: nordstrom.com, $690

9 of 10

Alexander Wang Kori Stretch Bootie

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These sleek, modern booties add just enough height to elevate any outfit, but are still wearable enough for everyday. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $595

10 of 10

Prada Raffia Wedge Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nothing says summer like a raffia wedge. This version from Prada comes in three colors, including this beautiful pink suede that is perfect for seasonal dressing. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $690

