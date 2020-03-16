We Found the Best Comfy Designer Shoes at Nordstrom
It can be hard to find shoes that are both cute and comfortable. Despite their hefty price tag, designer shoes are often your best bet when it comes to finding a balance between style and function. From soft leather loafers that mold to your feet to block-heeled sandals, we found 10 designer shoe options that customers are raving about.
Keep reading for our favorite comfortable designer shoe picks, all of which can be found at Nordstrom.
Chloé Story Convertible Loafer
These beautiful leather loafers have a flexible heel, so you can wear it folded up or folded down for the look of a slip-on mule.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $695
Gucci GG Sandal
These classic leather sandals stand out thanks to their gorgeous gold buckle detailing. Plus, a block heel makes them easy to walk in.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $730
Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Pump
These glossy leather pumps make a statement, especially in this rich red shade. Plus, they have plenty of arch support.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $595
Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule
Mules are the perfect easy travel shoe, and this version from Gucci is no different. Shoppers say the rich leather molded to their feet within minutes of wearing the loafers.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $695
Prada Pointy Toe Pump
Pointed toe pumps aren't always known as the most comfortable shoes, but shoppers rave about how easy these Prada heels are to wear.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $675
Burberry Pryle TB Monogram Block Heel Bootie
A block heel and adjustable ankle strap makes these leather booties easy to wear and walk in. A gold buckle adds just enough flair to dress up any outfit.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $850
Jimmy Choo Lang Patent Sandal
For formal dressing, Jimmy Choo has long been a go-to designer. These stilettos are beloved by shoppers who say they can dance in them for hours.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $795
Prada Platform Sandal
The chunky heel and low platform on these sandals not only provides a chic, vintage vibe, but it also makes them way more comfortable than your average heels.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $690
Alexander Wang Kori Stretch Bootie
These sleek, modern booties add just enough height to elevate any outfit, but are still wearable enough for everyday.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $595
Prada Raffia Wedge Sandal
Nothing says summer like a raffia wedge. This version from Prada comes in three colors, including this beautiful pink suede that is perfect for seasonal dressing.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $690
