The 30 Best Comfortable Sandals to Shop From Zappos' Spring Sale
The first day of spring is less than two weeks away, and with warmer weather finally kicking in, now is the time to give your wardrobe a much-needed refresh. Besides swapping your heavy winter coats for light transitional jackets, you'll also want to throw your warm boots in the back of your closet and replace them with a comfortable pair of sandals. Thankfully, you don't need to look far or spend a ton of money on a high-quality pair because Zappos just dropped its epic Spring Sale, and hundreds of sandals are majorly marked down.
Right now, you can shop these cozy Koolaburra by Ugg sandals for just $39, and these jeweled Skechers flip-flops for a mere $30. If you're looking for something a bit dressier, check out these low-block Michael Michael Kors sandals or these padded Kenneth Cole platforms.
It's not just women's sandals on sale, prices have been slashed on tons of men's and children's styles as well. The Adidas slides that one customer described as "by far my favorite sandals" are marked down to just $33, while these supportive Timberland sandals are less than $100. And don't forget to check out the kid's section; cute and comfy sandals for little ones from Reef, Crocs, and Teva are on sale for as little as $22 apiece.
Sorting through all the amazing deals can feel overwhelming, so we scoured the entire sale and rounded up the 30 best comfortable sandals to shop for men, women, and children. Whether you're looking for a new pair of flip-flops, pool slides, or strappy sandals, there's something on this list for just about everyone.
Just remember you'll have to act fast, as certain sizes and colorways are already selling out. Keep reading to shop all of our favorite styles below, or browse the entire Spring Sale here for additional spring-ready finds.
Best Comfortable Women's Sandals on Sale
- Jack Rogers Jacks Pebbled Flat Sandal, $93 (originally $128)
- Sam Edelman Aliana Sandal, $44 (originally $120)
- Michael Michael Kors Glenda Slide, $79 (originally $125)
- Ecco Flow LX Strap Sandal, $76 (originally $100)
- Skechers Meditation Flip-Flop, $30 (originally $40)
- Michael Michael Kors MK Slide, $41 (originally $65)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Furr-ah Sandal, $39 (originally $60)
- Oka-B Maxwell Sandal, $22 (originally $30)
- Kenneth Cole New York Jules Platform x Band Sandal, $48 (originally $139)
- Walking Cradles Kerry Sandal, $81 (originally $90)
Best Comfortable Men's Sandals on Sale
- Rockport Darwyn Cross Band Sandal, $63 (originally $80)
- Puma Cool Cat V Slide, $20 (originally $32)
- Adidas Adilette Slide, $33 (originally $45)
- Vineyard Vines Contoured Leather Flip-Flop, $51 (originally $85)
- Michael Kors Jake Slide, $72 (originally $88)
- Massimo Matteo Adria Leather Slide, $77 (originally $105)
- Athletic Propulsion Labs Big Logo Techloom Slide, $81 (originally $120)
- Timberland Garrison Trail Slide, $51 (originally $80)
- Fila Disruptor Sandal, $44 (originally $60)
- Cobian ARV2 Sandal, $35 (originally $40)
Best Comfortable Children's Sandals on Sale
- Crocs Kids Classic Cross Strap Charm Sandal, $22 (originally $30)
- Keen Kids Moxie Sandal, $45 (originally $65)
- Mini Melissa Mar Mickey and Friends Sandal, $ 45 (originally $70)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Kids Cayson Slide, $26 (originally $30)
- Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal, $29 (originally $40)
- Dr. Martens Kids Moby II Sandal, $45 (originally $50)
- Gucci Kids Pursuit Fabric Sandal, $261 (originally $290)
- Dr. Martens Kids Romi Sandal, $41 (originally $45)
- Olukai Kids Niau Sandal, $36 (originally $40)
- Reef Kids Fanning Sandal, $28 (originally $35)
