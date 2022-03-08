The 30 Best Comfortable Sandals to Shop From Zappos' Spring Sale

The first day of spring is less than two weeks away, and with warmer weather finally kicking in, now is the time to give your wardrobe a much-needed refresh. Besides swapping your heavy winter coats for light transitional jackets, you'll also want to throw your warm boots in the back of your closet and replace them with a comfortable pair of sandals. Thankfully, you don't need to look far or spend a ton of money on a high-quality pair because Zappos just dropped its epic Spring Sale, and hundreds of sandals are majorly marked down.