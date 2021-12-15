This Best-selling Fleece Jacket Is 50% Off Right Now on Amazon — and It Couldn't be Cozier
You can never have too many fleece jackets in your winter wardrobe. They're warm, stylish, and there's not a thing you can't wear them with. Not to mention, fleece jackets often come in a variety of colors and prints, so they're the perfect chilly-weather coat for every style. The only downside, of course, is that fleece jackets can be pretty pricey. That's why we always keep an eye out for sales — and right now, there's one going on that's too good to pass up.
Columbia's Benton Springs Jacket, the top best-seller on Amazon in the Women's Fleece Jackets and Coats category, is currently $30 — 50 percent off its original price. The brand is known for warm, stylish, and high-quality outerwear, and the Benton Springs jacket perfectly embodies that: It's cozy as can be, built to last, and super easy to throw on for work, travel, or errands. The jacket is so versatile, you may just want one in every color.
If you're searching for something warm and soft without the bulk, look no further. The Benton Springs jacket is equipped with multiple features to keep you cozy all winter long. Constructed with ultra-soft fleece and a collared neck, the jacket keeps frigid air at bay and body heat in. Unlike many similar jackets, it has a full-zip closure, which offers mobility and heat control for a customized feel.
And thousands of shoppers are raving about it. "When I find a garment that fits me great and is extremely comfortable, I tend to become obsessed with it," one reviewer wrote, "I own six of these and I love all of the colors… I wear these every day from early fall to late spring, [and] they are my go-to jackets for my mountain hikes, park walks, and all my daily outdoor activities."
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)
In addition to being extra warm and versatile, the jacket is also completely practical. Featuring Columbia's modern classic fit, the jacket is lightweight and designed with a bulk-free, active cut. Plus, it has two zippered side pockets to secure small items.
Envisioning a winter of warmth and comfort? Head to Amazon to pick up Columbia's Benton Springs Jacket now. It's a cold-weather must-have, and it's essential for all types of outdoor activities. But hurry — this sale won't last forever.
