Hikers Rave About These Lightweight, Quick-drying Outdoor Shorts — and Some Colors Start at $20

If you're a fan of hitting the hiking trails, especially during the warmer months, you know the importance of a good pair of shorts to keep you comfortable, secure, and protected from the elements. Amazon shoppers have found one pair that you can easily take from the trail to town, since they're both functional and stylish. Plus, they're on sale right now, with some pairs marked down to as little as $20. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend stocking up soon to make sure you're ready for summer trips.