Hikers Rave About These Lightweight, Quick-drying Outdoor Shorts — and Some Colors Start at $20
If you're a fan of hitting the hiking trails, especially during the warmer months, you know the importance of a good pair of shorts to keep you comfortable, secure, and protected from the elements. Amazon shoppers have found one pair that you can easily take from the trail to town, since they're both functional and stylish. Plus, they're on sale right now, with some pairs marked down to as little as $20. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend stocking up soon to make sure you're ready for summer trips.
The Columbia Sandy River Cargo Shorts have a 6-inch inseam and are made from 100 percent nylon that's durable, breathable, and quick drying. They also have UPF 30 sun protection, which means the material absorbs or blocks UV radiation in order to protect you against sunburns, sun damage, and even skin cancer — a necessity if you'll be spending all day outdoors. The convenient pockets on these shorts set them apart from competitors, since they're spacious without adding extra bulk like those on many cargo shorts. On this pair, you'll find two classic hip pockets, a small zippered pocket to keep small items secure, such as your keys or credit cards, and a petite cargo pocket (so they won't look like you raided your dad's closet).
Finding a comfortable, secure fit in these shorts is easy, since they have a built-in adjustable belt. They come in sizes XS to 3XL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. They're available in three colors on Amazon — black, khaki, and medium blue — that range in price, but you can also snap up spring-ready shades such as teal and coral, if you want to stand out in your hiking photos, for $35 directly on Columbia's site.
To buy: amazon.com and columbia.com, from $20 (originally $50)
Amazon shoppers love these shorts, giving them more than 1,500 five-star ratings. One reviewer wore them on a trip to Zion National Park and complimented how well they held up. "I wore them while riding a bike and then hiking through water. They dried almost instantaneously — I loved them." A shopper who "wore these on a hike in the mountains on a hot sunny day" said "they were amazing[ly] cool and comfy." They also noted the handy storage, writing that "I love all the pockets; I can take my ID and bank cards zipped up safe and sound."
Another wearer said the shorts are "very lightweight, quick drying, and comfortable," and added that they're "exactly the warm weather hiking [and] walking shorts I was looking for." A fourth highlighted their versatility, calling them "excellent hiking shorts that easily transition to an urban setting." Others echoed these sentiments, with one traveler, who visited the Grand Canyon, raving about their "cute and comfy fit" and nodding to the fashionable belt, while a final reviewer noted that they are "flattering on any figure" and "great for walking, hiking, or any outdoor activities."
To buy: amazon.com and columbia.com, from $26 (originally $30)
To buy: amazon.com and columbia.com, from $35 (originally $45)
If you're looking for a pair of durable, versatile hiking shorts ahead of your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Columbia. And since some pairs are on sale for as little as $20, you might even want to stock up so you're never short on a hiking outfit.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.