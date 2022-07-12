These Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Just $65 for Amazon Prime Day

If you plan to hit the trails this summer (or any time of year, really), you know the importance of a good pair of hiking boots. While there's no shortage of trail-ready footwear on the market, it can be hard to sort through different brands, shoes versus boots, and the variety of materials available. For shoppers unsure of where to start, look no further than this classic pair of sleek, comfortable, and durable boots from the trusted outdoor brand Columbia. The best part? They're currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day, going for just $65 — that's a 29 percent discount!

The Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots are made from a combination of leather, suede, and mesh that's both stylish and functional. You'll also find a rubber panel on the heel for added durability, as well as breathable mesh tongues that will keep your feet cool, as well as keep out excess moisture and debris. Inclement weather is no match for the boots, since they feature a waterproof (yet still breathable) seam-sealed membrane to keep your feet dry, even if you're hiking in wet or muddy conditions. Plus, lightweight midsoles offer plenty of cushioning and support without weighing down. Finally, thick rubber soles with grippy traction will keep you stable on uneven or slippery terrain, making the boots a great choice for year-round wear.

The hiking boots are currently available in six colors at Amazon, including stylish shade combinations like camel with red laces and dark gray with blue laces. Sizes range from 5 to 12, with half sizes and wide width options.

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $90)

With more than 9,000 five stars (and an impressive 4.7 average rating), Amazon reviewers rave about these hiking boots, with many highlighting how comfortable and durable they are for all kinds of hikes and outdoor adventures.

In fact, multiple shoppers were happy to report that the boots were comfortable from the very first wear. "I hate buying any kind of shoe that has a 'breaking in period.' These were great from the get go," one wrote. They continued, "I tried them on a moderate 5-mile hike on a rugged Washington state trail. No blisters." Impressive, right? The boots can also hold up to distances and snowy trails, according to one reviewer who said, "We did over 70 miles of hiking on steep inclines in six days and my feet did not feel even remotely sore wearing these for every mile."

Another wearer complimented the waterproof capabilities of the boots. "These shoes are completely waterproof, except of course if the shoe is submerged and the water enters from the opening for your foot to go in. Other than that, feet stay completely dry. It's like magic!"

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable hiking boots that will comfortably take you through the trails this summer and for the seasons to come, don't miss out on this pick from Columbia, especially while it's on sale for $65.

