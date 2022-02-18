Amazon Shoppers Say This Lightweight Rain Jacket 'Surpassed Expectations' in Windy and Rainy Conditions
For travel, commuting, and everyday life, a good rain jacket is a must-have. When selecting one, you'll want to take note of several features to ensure you're getting the best of the best: durability, breathability, and a completely waterproof exterior, to name a few. However, you can also lean on trusted names like Columbia, which has been a customer-loved brand for outdoor-ready apparel for years, and it's no surprise why. Whether you're in the market for hiking pants, trail running shoes, or, in this case, a rain jacket, Columbia has you covered, and its price points are somewhat more accessible than those of other giants in the outdoor space.
Case in point: The Columbia Women's Arcadia II Jacket is made from a durable, 100 percent nylon exterior and a polyester mesh lining, allowing it to be waterproof yet breathable at the same time. Its seam-sealed construction (seams that are treated with heat to block water from coming in through the stitching) will keep moisture out, whether you're in a drizzle or a complete downpour. An adjustable hood and hem, which both come with cords, and cuffs with velcro are helpful in windy and rainy conditions, since they allow for a more secure fit. Plus, two zippered pockets at the waist will keep your belongings dry while you're on the go.
To buy: amazon.com, $60
And if you loathe the idea of dedicating space in your luggage for a rain jacket on trips when the forecast calls for just a chance of precipitation, this waterproof layer is lighter than an umbrella and much more stylish than a homemade poncho created from a plastic trash bag. Since it's so lightweight (12 ounces to be exact, so it's less than a pound), you can easily roll the jacket up and pack it in your suitcase, or even a backpack, or small day bag when you're traveling. In fact, the entire jacket can be packed into one of the hip pockets, making it even easier to store when you're not wearing it.
The Columbia rain jacket is available in sizes XS through 3X, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit. You can choose from 40 different colors on Amazon, although some are out of stock right now. If you're a fan of neutrals, you're in luck since a white and gray colorblock version is still available to shop, but your best bet is on bright options like periwinkle, buttercup, spring blue and plum with a wide range of sizing and some surprising discounts. So if you're in the market for a pop of color, this rain jacket could be the one for you.
To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $60)
Shoppers rave about this coat, giving it more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer commented on how well the jacket held up while traveling, even in wet and windy conditions. "I bought it specifically for Iceland as an outer shell, and it surpassed my expectations," they wrote. "The windproof [feature] came in handy as there were 30 miles-per-hour winds with gusts up to 70 miles per hour."
Another shopper complimented the jacket's breathability. "The mesh lining keeps you comfortable by stopping the jacket from sticking to you like so many other rain jackets," they wrote. It also kept them "much cooler than other similar jackets" they've worn in the past.
A third reviewer emphasized how convenient it is to pack the coat into its pocket, especially while traveling, saying that it's "super portable and easy to toss in my pack for day hikes, or keep in my car for emergencies."
To buy: amazon.com, $70
Whether you're packing for a trip where you'll need rain gear or are already preparing for a wet spring, don't miss out on this pick from Columbia while it's still in stock on Amazon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.