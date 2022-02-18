Amazon Shoppers Say This Lightweight Rain Jacket 'Surpassed Expectations' in Windy and Rainy Conditions

And if you loathe the idea of dedicating space in your luggage for a rain jacket on trips when the forecast calls for just a chance of precipitation, this waterproof layer is lighter than an umbrella and much more stylish than a homemade poncho created from a plastic trash bag. Since it's so lightweight (12 ounces to be exact, so it's less than a pound), you can easily roll the jacket up and pack it in your suitcase, or even a backpack, or small day bag when you're traveling. In fact, the entire jacket can be packed into one of the hip pockets, making it even easier to store when you're not wearing it.