Amazon's Top-ranked Leggings Are Under $30 — and They Come in 38 Colors

How many times have you bought a pair of leggings based on their claims of comfort, only to realize upon the first wear that they're not as comfy as you anticipated? It's disappointing, frustrating, and all-around unpleasant, especially if the leggings came with a hefty price tag. On the other hand, if leggings are too comfy, it can signify they're not very compressive or well-made. Lucky for you, we've found the perfect ultra-comfy pair that are just as soft and stretchy as they are durable — and they're under $30.