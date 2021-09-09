12 Essentials I Packed for a Long Girls' Weekend in the Colorado Mountains

I pride myself on not over packing and never being the friend who makes everyone wait at baggage claim when we're all itching to get to our destination, so I have a healthy collection of weekender bags. This being a special trip, however, I wanted to pick out a new (but still affordable) option to bring my long weekend essentials and this one did just that. There's a compartment for a laptop, should I ever want to pack it, and it's big enough to fit clothes, a toiletry bag, and a pair of boots.