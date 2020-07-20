This Two-person Tent With Over 5,700 Five-star Reviews Impresses Even Expert Campers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In a time of uncertainty, there’s one thing we can be sure of: This summer is shaping up to be very different than seasons past. Between canceled flights and destination trips, tons of summer vacations are being put on pause. For many folks, rediscovering the great outdoors on a good old fashioned camping trip is one way to avoid crowds and minimize risk of exposure while still getting some rest and relaxation.

This means that for many new campers, it quite literally is their first rodeo. Since having the right essentials is the first step to a successful outing, Amazon shoppers have been acting like a North Star by pointing out Coleman’s Sundome Tent as one must-have for avid and novice campers alike.

With more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, it’s clear why the pick is Amazon’s best-selling camping tent. Scroll through the pages of glowing reviews, and you’ll find comment after comment left by satisfied shoppers who’ve used it for their own adventures both near and far.

What makes the tent so unique is the versatility it offers without sacrificing any of the features that make it so popular. You can take your pick of sizes designed to comfortably fit the following: two people, three people, four people, or six people. All of the varying sizes come with Coleman’s signature WeatherTec System, which ensures you stay dry no matter the elements while the tent’s ventilation keeps you comfortable as you sleep.

One reviewer who camps often said. “My [favorite] thing about this tent is that it stays DRY. I camped on the coast of Maine for 3 weeks over the summer, where every morning a thick fog would roll through the woods. It also rained frequently. This tent did not have a drop of water in it. I've never had a tent that stayed so dry. There's also a vent near the floor of one side which helps keep inside condensation to a minimum. If you've ever camped and ended up with that ‘damp blanket’ feeling, this is a great tent to try to eliminate that.”

What’s more, it’s designed to set up like a dream.

“It took me and a friend about 10 minutes to get it set up... super easy,” another shopper added. “Loved that even my friend that is about 6'4" could easily stand up in the center of the tent.… I [also] liked that there are two pockets with one on each side to hold your headlamp, phone, or whatever you need to have close by while sleeping.”

Before you head out on your next great adventure, head to Amazon to snag the best-selling tent thousands of shoppers swear by.

