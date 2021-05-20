Amazon Shoppers Call These the ‘Best Camping Chairs Ever’ — and They’re on Sale
With warmer weather approaching across much of the country, many are pulling out hiking boots and collapsible tents to prepare for a season of summer camping. As you collect your gear and see what you have — and what you're missing — you might consider investing in a few new camping chairs, which are excellent for gathering around the fire or spending the day at the beach.
The bestselling folding chairs on Amazon are the Coleman Camping Chairs. Each chair is fully cushioned on the seat and back, making it plenty comfortable to pop a squat for hours on end. It also features a wealth of fun accessories, like side pockets to hold a newspaper or a book, a mesh cup holder in one of the arms, and a built-in cooler that can keep up to four cans cold at a time.
A strong steel frame keeps the chair upright, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart mid-sit. Plus, when you're ready to pack it up, all you've got to do is fold it and slide it into the included carry bag. The portable chairs are the perfect size and weight to bring along to the pool, sports games, or to use as extra seating for outdoor hangouts.
To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $35)
It should come as no surprise that Amazon shoppers adore these camping chairs, which have earned nearly 26,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say it's a "comfortable, sturdy chair" that's "great quality for the price." One shopper even goes on to admit that it's the "best camping chair ever."
"This camping chair is like the king of all camping chairs," one five-star reviewer says. "I have a family of six and we use chairs like all the time. It is by far the best quality chair of this type I have ever owned! I love that it has the zipper to hold cold items and a pocket to hold a phone or whatever you may be wanting while you are sitting. It's also very easy to fold back up and store in its bag."
"We've had one of these for years and have used it for lacrosse games, school events, impromptu seating for Grandma at a parade: You name it!" another shopper shares. "We bought another and have used them for outdoor socially distanced neighborhood get-togethers. The mini cooler keeps your beverages cool to reduce trips back to the house."
The chairs come in four colors, including black, red, and grey, and some of them have been marked down. Get ready for plenty of outdoor seating by shopping the Coleman Camping Chairs starting at $30 on Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
