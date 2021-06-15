This Roomy 8-person Tent Is so Spacious, It Has Its Own Closet

Between the school year ending and the official start of summer just around the corner, there's no time like the present to get outside. But if the thought of family camping brings to mind the worst parts of a Griswold vacation, just know that it doesn't have to be that way. Hammocks and rooftop tents might be ideal if you're rolling solo or with just one fellow camper, but if the whole family is coming along, cabin-style tents are where it's at.