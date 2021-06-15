This Roomy 8-person Tent Is so Spacious, It Has Its Own Closet
Between the school year ending and the official start of summer just around the corner, there's no time like the present to get outside. But if the thought of family camping brings to mind the worst parts of a Griswold vacation, just know that it doesn't have to be that way. Hammocks and rooftop tents might be ideal if you're rolling solo or with just one fellow camper, but if the whole family is coming along, cabin-style tents are where it's at.
As the name suggests, cabin tents - like this eight-person tent from Coleman that Walmart shoppers can't seem to stop raving about - differ from traditional dome-style tents. They're designed to have more of a "cabin" feel, with nearly vertical walls and a higher ceiling. The spacious Coleman tent has become one of the most popular styles among the brand's reputable options: Not only can you fully stand up in it (as long as you're not taller than 6'8"), but it has a built-in closet complete with shelves and a hanger bar to keep clothes and gear organized.
To buy: walmart.com, $210
Since the Coleman cabin tent has enough space for two queen-size air beds and comes with an optional room divider, it's become a hit with families with young kids. Shoppers who've already adventured with it say the divider helps bedtime run smoothly, and thanks to the high ceilings, it can comfortably fit a Pack 'n Play and a toddler cot, still leaving plenty of room to move around.
Another feature that sets it apart is its easy assembly. Its system of pre-attached color-coded poles is designed to be set up "55 percent faster than standard Coleman tents," according to the brand. And like any Coleman tent, it provides a solid barrier between you and nature. Coleman's patented WeatherTec-welded floors and inverted seams help you stay dry, while the included rainfly offers extra protection from the elements, should you need it.
Reviewers say the popular tent is as compact when not in use as it is spacious when it is - that's thanks to the wheeled carry bag it nearly folds into. In a car filled with kids, gear, coolers, bags, or all the above, anything that saves space is welcome.
To sleep under the stars with your family without sacrificing comfort, head to Walmart to get the best-selling cabin tent shoppers will be using all summer.
