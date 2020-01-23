These Cushioned Sneakers Are Perfect for Long Travel Days

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

If you're going to be doing a lot of walking while traveling, you'll need a comfortable pair of sneakers. Even if you don't love the idea of wearing running shoes while exploring a new city, your feet will thank you if you pick a pair of supportive shoes. The Women's ZERØGRAND All Day Runner is comfortable, cushioned sneaker with an athletic look that's still stylish enough to pair with any travel outfit.

The sneakers are made from Cole Haan's Stitchlite material, which allows for both breathability and stretch. The knit upper is not only stylish, but it also ventilates and regulates temperature, keeping your feet cool and dry. And while the shoes have an athletic look, leather lace loops and detailing allow for versatility, whether you want to wear them with leggings or a more dressed up look. Another perk of their versatility, these shoes are perfect for the gym and everyday wear.

The sole, however, is what really makes these shoes stand out. The full rubber outsole provides both traction and durability, while the footbed has several layers of cushioning made from memory foam that will allow you to walk comfortably for hours. You can choose from black, teal, light pink, and white, so you have plenty of options, whether you want a sleek, classic look or a pop of color on your feet.

