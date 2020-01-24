This Travel Backpack Is the Perfect Carry-on for Weekend Trips

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

The search for the perfect weekend or short trip bag can be tough. You want a bag that's compact enough to take with you on an airplane, train, or car ride, but still spacious enough to fit clothing, shoes, and other travel essentials for a couple of days. So whether you're looking for a convenient airline carry-on or an all-in-one bag for a quick weekend getaway, a backpack is a particularly convenient option, especially when it's specifically designed with the traveler in mind. The ZERØGRAND 48 HR Backpack from Cole Haan is a stunningly efficient travel bag that zips open like a traditional suitcase, allowing you to pack like a pro.

Related: More carry-on bags

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $280

The sleek exterior, spacious interior, and flexibility of being able to fit it in the overhead bin or under the seat in front of you on the airplane make this backpack an exceptional travel bag. The outside of the backpack is made from durable nylon and features leather handles that add just enough style. Exterior neoprene-lined pockets keep your essentials within reach — there's even a pocket specifically designed for your phone. A padded laptop compartment can accommodate devices up to 17". Padded shoulder straps make the bag easy and comfortable to carry while a luggage pass-through allows you to securely place it on top of a rolling suitcase. And if you use this bag as an airline carry-on and end up needing to check it, the straps can easily be stowed away.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

The interior of the bag is what really sets this backpack apart. The bag zips fully open and has several mesh compartments that you can pack like a traditional suitcase. Separate pockets allow you to keep clothing, shoes, and other items neatly organized. The lining of the bag is even designed to resist wrinkling your clothing. And if you can't imagine using a backpack like a suitcase, there's a video on Cole Haan's website that shows you just how to pack it.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.